“I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself!”: Ilia Topuria “explodes” about his brutal defeat

·48·Sport
“I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself!”: Ilia Topuria “explodes” about his brutal defeat

UFC star and former champion Ilia Topuria has spoken out for the first time in a detailed and heart-wrenching statement about his condition following the most brutal defeat of his professional career: a fierce battle against Justin Gaethje. The Georgian-Spanish fighter, who had remained undefeated in 17 of his 18 fights, revealed on his personal website the extent of his horrific injuries, the psychological shock he experienced in front of the mirror the next morning, and why, despite the technical knockout, he would not change his history.

Brutal clash in the Octagon: 4 severe bone fractures in one night

The terrifying encounter with Justin Gaethje became an unprecedented test for Topuria:

  • Corner decision and technical knockout: After the end of the fourth round, Ilia’s corner, seeing that the athlete’s health was in serious danger, decided to stop the fight, resulting in a technical knockout;

  • Horrific medical report: Topuria admitted that he discovered the most brutal side of the sport that night: fractures to both eye sockets, a broken nose, and a broken toe;

  • The first blow after 17 victories: “For many years, I only knew one feeling — victory. 17 of my 18 fights ended the way I wanted, except for one. For the first time in my career, I lost,” he recalled of the toughest night of his career.

“This isn’t me”: Psychological shock in front of the mirror

The change in his appearance after the fight left the athlete stunned for several seconds:

  • Unrecognizable face: “I remember waking up and looking in the mirror. For a few seconds, I didn’t recognize the face in front of me: ‘This can’t be. This isn’t me,’ I thought. It was mentally extremely difficult for me to look at myself,” says Topuria;

  • An unexpected paradox — increased self-respect: The fighter says that seeing his bruised and broken face in the mirror, while it seemed strange externally, made him feel that his self-respect had increased and he even loved himself more;

  • No excuses: “I gave it my all, I came to the fight perfectly prepared, and I felt good both physically and mentally. There is no need to look for excuses. I tried, but that night it just wasn’t enough,” he admitted in a sportsmanlike manner.

Unbreakable will: “I won’t erase that night from my memory”

The heavy defeat did not break the champion’s spirit, but rather gave him new strength:

  • Pain exists, but there is no breaking: “I realized that I can live with this. When a person knows deep down that they gave their all, the result may cause them pain, but it can never destroy them,” Ilia expressed his philosophy;

  • Not denying the past: Topuria firmly stated that he would never want to go back and erase that terrible night with Gaethje from his life or change his history;

  • The intrigue of returning with new strength: Experts and fans expect that Topuria, who is recovering from his injuries, will become an even calmer and more dangerous fighter after this lesson and return to the UFC summit.

How do you think this tough fight against Justin Gaethje and the multiple bone fractures will affect Ilia Topuria’s future career? Will this defeat strengthen his championship spirit, or could he lose his former bold and aggressive style? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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