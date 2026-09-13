Yamal with a brace, Raphinha with a super-show: Barcelona wins 4:2

·2·Sport
Yamal with a brace, Raphinha with a super-show: Barcelona wins 4:2

In the 5th round of the Spanish La Liga, tournament leader Barcelona visited Levante away in Valencia, treating fans to a true goal festival and fierce drama. In a tense match at the Ciutat de València stadium, Hansi Flick's side secured a hard-fought and confident 4:2 victory. The Catalan young prodigy Lamine Yamal became the main hero of the match by scoring a brace, while the team captain and one of its leaders, Raphinha, shone on the pitch with two assists.

Although Levante reduced the deficit and increased pressure towards the end of the match, substitute Adeyemi put the game to bed in stoppage time. Accumulating 15 points after five rounds and marching flawlessly in La Liga, the Blaugrana further solidified their position in the title race. So, how were the 6 goals scored in Valencia, how did the Yamal-Raphinha tandem tear apart Levante's defense, and how much are Flick's 100% successful tactics worrying opponents?

Goal rain at the Ciutat de València: Full chronicle of the 4:2 scoreline

The match began in an open and fiercely attacking manner from the very first minutes:

  • Early goal in the 5th minute: Capitalizing on an opponent's mistake, Espart opened the scoring as early as the 5th minute, putting the Catalans ahead;

  • Yamal's benefit: Lamine Yamal extended the lead with a fine move in the 19th minute, and at the start of the second half—in the 48th minute—he calmly converted a penalty to claim a brace;

  • Levante's fierce comeback: The hosts did not give up after going 0:3 down — Romero scored in the 79th minute and Brugi in the 88th minute to narrow the score to 2:3, creating intense nervous drama in the stadium;

  • Adeyemi's finishing blow: In the 90+3rd minute of added time, substitute Karim Adeyemi scored on a counter-attack, completely putting an end to the suspense — 2:4.

Yamal with a brace, Raphinha with 2 assists: Brilliant performance by the leaders

The Catalan club's victory relied on the high individual skill of its forwards:

  • Lamine Yamal in the spotlight again: The young talent not only scored two goals but also continuously pressured opposing defenders on the flank, becoming one of the best players of the match;

  • Raphinha as the main playmaker: With flawless actions on the pitch, the Brazilian winger twice set up his teammates in favorable positions, becoming the author of 2 assists;

  • Flick's successful rotation: The German specialist brought on Christensen instead of Martin, and Bernal, Olmo, and Adeyemi instead of Pedri, Yamal, and Gordon, successfully maintaining the tempo in the decisive moments.

15 points in 5 games: Barcelona is the absolute leader on the La Liga throne

This victory further solidified the Catalans' position on the path to the championship:

  • 100% flawless start: Recording 5 wins in 5 matches under Hansi Flick, Barcelona sits alone at the top of the standings with 15 points;

  • Pressure on opponents: Despite pursuit from Real Madrid (12 points), the Catalans are acting flawlessly and moving forward without dropping points;

  • Levante's difficult situation: The Valencia club remains in 13th place in the table with 5 points after 5 rounds.

Led by Hansi Flick, Barcelona once again proved with its bright and goal-rich football on the pitch that it is firmly determined not to surrender the championship to anyone in the new season.

Do you think Barcelona, led by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, can become a main contender for the Champions League trophy alongside the La Liga title this season? Should conceding two goals at the end of the game be a serious warning for Hansi Flick? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of Barcelona's sensational victory with all football fans and friends!

BarcelonaLevanteLa LigaHansi Flick
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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