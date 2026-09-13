Key technical specifications of the Vivo X500 flagship revealed

·34·Technology
Key technical specifications of the Vivo X500 flagship revealed

Ahead of the upcoming presentation, notable news has emerged in the tech world. According to ixbt.com, a live photo and key technical parameters of the Vivo X500 flagship smartphone have been leaked online just one week before its official unveiling. This interesting information was shared by well-known insider Panda is Bald, who revealed the capabilities of the upcoming device. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the most significant pieces of news revealed by this leak is the processor at the heart of the smartphone. The device will run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9600M platform, which has not yet been officially introduced. Experts speculate that this processor is intended for certain 2026 flagship models and may be a rebranded version of the previous Dimensity 9500 chip.

Performance and memory capabilities

The photo of the Vivo X500 model shows it has impressive memory capacity. Specifically, the smartphone is equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Based on the requirements of modern users, the option to expand RAM virtually up to 24 GB is also provided.

The device's camera system is also noteworthy and is expected to delight mobile photography enthusiasts. According to reports, the new flagship will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 828 wide-angle module with a 1/1.28-inch optical format. For comparison, the same module was used in the Vivo X300 Pro model.

Optics and battery capacity

To further enrich optical capabilities, a partnership with Zeiss has been established. As a result, the camera is equipped with an advanced stabilization system with a CIPA 5.5 rating. The telephoto camera uses the Sony Lytia 610 sensor, just like the Vivo X500 Pro model. At the same time, the base version may support an external teleconverter to expand optical zoom capabilities. Image processing is handled by the dedicated Vivo Blueprint V3+ processor.

Another major advantage of the smartphone concerns its battery. Leaked data confirms that the device will be equipped with an ultra-high-capacity 7500 mAh battery. It is worth noting that the insider who shared these leaks, Panda is Bald, was among the first to accurately report the launch date of the Mate 50 and the exact colors of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 14 models.

VivoVivo X500MediaTekSonyZeiss
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Abror Shuhratov
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