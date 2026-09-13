According to Goal.com, in the latest round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona secured a 4-2 home victory against Levante, continuing their impressive domestic run. Under Hansi Flick, the Catalan side saw young star Lamine Yamal score a brace for the third consecutive game, equaling a unique record held in the 21st century only by Lionel Messi. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

Pressing the visitors from the opening minutes, Barcelona managed to score an early goal. Xavi Espart opened the scoring in just the 5th minute. It is worth noting that this marks the third consecutive game in which the Catalans have scored within the first six minutes.

The Lamine Yamal and Raphinha duo

In the 19th minute, Lamine Yamal registered his first goal, and later, in the 48th minute, he converted a penalty to make it 3-0. Thus, the 19-year-old player managed to match Lionel Messi's 2012/13 season achievement of scoring three braces in the first five La Liga matches.

Lamine Yamal currently has 6 goals, leading the top scorers' race alongside teammate Raphinha, as well as Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Camello. In this match, Brazilian winger Raphinha also contributed significantly to the team's victory by providing two assists.

Goal-scoring streak and final moments

While Raphinha has been involved in 11 goals this season, Lamine Yamal has recorded 9 goal contributions. Thanks to their combined productivity, Barcelona has managed to score 25 goals across all competitions. Additionally, the team matched their 2011/12 season record of scoring 20 goals after the first five rounds for the first time.

Towards the end of the match, Levante attempted a comeback due to defensive errors. Ivan Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, and Brugue made it 3-2 in the 88th minute. However, in the 93rd minute of stoppage time, Karim Adeyemi completed a brilliant solo run to seal Barcelona's final victory — 4-2.