Two resignations at once!: Valencia sacks head coach and general director

A serious managerial crisis erupted right at the start of the season in the Spanish La Liga, and a major clear-out began at Valencia, one of the giants of Spanish football. According to an urgent statement issued on the club's official website, the team's management simultaneously terminated the contracts of head coach Carlos Corberan and general director Ron Gourlay. This decisive decision was made against the backdrop of the team's disastrous and shameful start to the new season.

Having accumulated only a single point after the end of five rounds and dropping to the very bottom — 20th place — in the standings, such a steep decline of the "Bats" caused massive outrage among the fans. Óscar Sánchez has been appointed as the interim head coach to pull the team out of this severe abyss.

Well, why couldn't 43-year-old Corberan, who took office at the end of 2024, save the team? What shortcomings lie behind Valencia scoring only 1 goal and conceding 10 in 5 matches, and who can rescue the club from the threat of relegation to Segunda?

Two resignations at once: Coach and general director leave simultaneously

The scale of the decisive changes at the management level that took place at the "Mestalla":

Dismissal of two executives: Finding not only head coach Carlos Corberan but also general director Ron Gourlay responsible for the failures, the club simultaneously terminated their contracts;

The end of the Corberan era: The 43-year-old Spanish specialist had been managing Valencia since December 2024, but cooperation with him was halted as results failed to improve;

Interim management: Until the club finds a new permanent specialist, team management has been officially handed over to Óscar Sánchez.

Disastrous start: 5 matches, 1 point, and the last 20th place

Valencia's statistics in the 2026/2027 La Liga season took on a truly horrific look:

At the very bottom of the table: The "Bats" managed to collect only 1 point in the first 5 rounds and remained anchored in 20th place in La Liga;

Drought in attack: Over the five matches played, the team's forwards managed to score just 1 single goal into the opponents' net;

Chaos in defense: Unable to find the path to opponents' goals, Valencia's defense conceded 10 goals, becoming one of the weakest defensive lines in the league.

Heavy task for Óscar Sánchez: Can Valencia get out of the crisis?

The legendary club is going through one of the hardest testing periods in recent years:

Crisis containment test: Interim coach Óscar Sánchez faces the immediate task of dispelling the depression in the dressing room and putting the defensive line in order;

Fans' anger and pressure on management: At a time when protests under Peter Lim's administration are mounting, finding a new general director and a prominent head coach candidate will not be easy;

Segunda threat: If they do not start gathering points soon, one of the most decorated teams in the history of Spanish football will face the threat of relegation to the lower division.

These consecutive resignations at Valencia once again showed that in modern La Liga, names or history do not decide the fate of coaches, but only practical results.

In your opinion, will the simultaneous resignation of Carlos Corberan and the general director help save Valencia from the crisis, or is the problem in the club owners' policy? Which experienced coach should come to lead the "Bats" out of this difficult situation? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this analysis of sensational changes in Spanish football with all football fans and your loved ones!