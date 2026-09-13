NASA Introduces New Status for Astronauts

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has introduced a brand new status for the core crew of the Artemis II space mission: "astronaut emeritus." According to ixbt.com, crew members who have successfully completed their flight around the Moon can now conclude their permanent service at the agency and continue their work as consultants and mentors. This is reported by news source.

This new initiative is seen as an important step in preserving valuable experience in conquering the Moon and passing it on to the next generation of astronauts. Previously, when astronauts moved to the private sector or returned to military service, they would completely sever ties with the agency, and specialists who no longer had flight opportunities were restricted to administrative roles.

Benefits of the new status

The new status, introduced for Artemis II mission commander Reid Wiseman and his crew after a 5-month break, allows them to engage in external professional activities while still providing their expertise to NASA. For instance, although astronaut Victor Glover has taken a leadership position at the California Polytechnic State University, he continues to provide pro bono consulting services to NASA specialists regarding the Orion spacecraft.

Experts believe that this approach allows space agencies to retain human capital. Wiseman and Glover will be able to renew their consultant status annually and participate directly in the training process for future crews.

Mission conclusion and prospects

Victor Glover noted that the Artemis II mission is considered fully complete for him. The 10-day lunar flight, along with all subsequent analyses, medical check-ups, and other mandatory procedures, has concluded.

Nevertheless, the astronauts will continue to assist in the in-depth analysis of the collected data, images, and research results. This accumulated experience will be invaluable in preparing for the Artemis III and Artemis IV missions.

As a reminder, the next important step in the program is the Artemis III mission. Currently, the launch of this spacecraft is scheduled for no earlier than mid-2027, and specialists are actively preparing for it.