Levante honors Barcelona's world champions

·46·Sport
Levante honors Barcelona's world champions

A high level of sportsmanship, transcending rivalry and tradition, was on display in Spanish football. Valencia's Levante club welcomed eight Barcelona players, who returned as world champions, with special applause and commemorative gifts on their home pitch. This event clearly demonstrated the atmosphere of mutual respect within the country's football community. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

It is reported that the Levante management and fans in the stands set aside club rivalry to honor the players who made a huge contribution to the Spanish national team's victory at the World Cup. Thus, the initiative shown by Elche in the second round of the season was worthily continued in Valencia. As the teams took to the pitch, the Ciutat de Valencia stadium was filled with applause, warmly welcoming the world champions.

Ceremonial event and valuable gifts

During the event, Levante president Pablo Sánchez Morante personally stepped onto the pitch to express his gratitude to the Barcelona representatives. The club president presented each world champion with specially crafted and personalized commemorative gifts. This sincere gesture of respect on the pitch left a great impression on the players themselves.

Notably, the award ceremony focused not only on experienced players but also on the bright stars of the La Masia academy. In particular, eight talented players—Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Dani Olmo, Joan García, Eric García, and Gavi—received this honor. Each of them accepted their gifts to the applause of the fans.

Fierce competition on the pitch

Although a warm, festive atmosphere prevailed before the match, once the game began, the reigning champions left their opponents no chance. Barcelona players effectively decided the fate of the match in the first half, taking a two-goal lead. Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the 5th minute, and Lamine Yamal extended the lead in the 19th minute.

At the same time, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick rotated the squad, considering the team's upcoming difficult matches, particularly in the Champions League and domestic league. The German specialist introduced five new players into the starting lineup to maintain the players' physical condition. Notably, Eric García, who was wearing a protective mask due to a facial injury, was given an opportunity in the defensive line.

Such events once again prove that in Spanish football, not only results but also human relationships and sports ethics come first. This gesture by Levante has been recorded as one of the unforgettable moments in the country's football history.

BarcelonaLevanteLaLigaFootballHansi Flick
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