Today, within the framework of the 5th round of the Turkish Super Lig, an extremely interesting and historic clash eagerly awaited by Uzbek football fans will take place. Istanbul club Basaksehir, currently 13th in the standings, will be the guest of Amedspor, who occupies 10th place in the table. Ahead of the principled match starting at 22:00 Tashkent time at the Diyarbakir Stadium, the announced official lineups thrilled our country's fans: two leading stars of the Uzbekistan national team — experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov and creative winger Abbosbek Fayzullayev — secured spots in the starting lineup from the first minutes.

The coaching staff of the Istanbul club has entrusted the attacking line precisely to the Uzbek tandem, and the team aims to sharply improve its position in the standings through this important away match. So, how will the pair of Fayzullayev and Shomurodov attempt to break through the opponent's defense in Diyarbakir, what strengths will Amedspor rely on on the field, and can Basaksehir secure this important victory and approach the leading group?

An important clash in Diyarbakir: A hot battle at 22:00

One of the central matches of the 5th round of the Turkish championship is on the eve of starting:

Time and stadium: The match will take place at 22:00 Tashkent time at the Diyarbakir Arena and will be at the center of attention of millions of Uzbek fans;

Intrigue in the standings: Hosts Amedspor occupy the 10th position in the standings with 7 points, while Basaksehir has accumulated 4 points and is in 13th place;

3-point goal: This away match is a favorable opportunity for the Istanbul team to win, catch up with their opponent, and move up in the table.

Shomurodov and Fayzullayev in the starting lineup: The Uzbek duo takes the stage

The Basaksehir coaching staff decided to maximize attacking potential:

National team stars in the squad: While Eldor Shomurodov is tasked with posing a threat to the opponent's goal in the center of the attack, Abbosbek Fayzullayev will develop attacks from the flank with creative passes and quick dribbling;

Basaksehir's full starting lineup: Dilmen, Kaluzinski, Bayram, Gunesh, Kemen, Operi, Opoku, Skov Olsen, Shahiner, FAYZULLAYEV, SHOMURODOV;

Tactical harmony: Shomurodov and Fayzullayev's mutual understanding in the national team is expected to become the main weapon of Basaksehir's attacking line in the Turkish championship as well.

Amedspor's combat-ready squad and the home factor

The hosts are fielding a strong squad to avoid losing points on their home pitch:

Amedspor lineup: Lafont, Dellova, Khalil, Krasniqi, Orban, Saba, Balet, Bates, Meras, Raveloson, Soyalp;

Reliable defense and pressing: Playing in front of their own fans, the Diyarbakir club will try to leave no empty spaces in the center of the field for Basaksehir's stars;

Pressure on the field: In a match expected to be uncompromising, both sides will give their all exclusively for 3 points.

The simultaneous appearance on the pitch of Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev has turned this clash into the most interesting Turkish Super Lig match of the day for our country's football fans.

In your opinion, will Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev be able to add a goal or an assist to their name in today's away match? Can Basaksehir, led by the Uzbek football players, successfully overcome the Amedspor barrier and secure the crucial 3 points? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis dedicated to the participation of our compatriots in the Turkish championship with all football fans and your loved ones!