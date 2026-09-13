President to law enforcement agencies: "If a single arrogant rich kid appears — I will not forgive them!"

At a meeting chaired by the Head of State on ensuring the rule of law in our country, waging an uncompromising fight against any manifestation of crime, and strengthening the criteria of justice in society, the strictest demands were placed on the heads of law enforcement agencies.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, addressing law enforcement structures, in particular the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs openly and sharply, emphasized that unless crime is completely curbed, there will be neither development nor prosperity in the country, and foreign investors and entrepreneurs will not come.

Especially, the position expressed by the head of state regarding "arrogant rich kids" who place themselves above the law and threaten people served as a serious signal for all leaders: "If a single arrogant rich kid appears, I will not forgive a single one of you! We must be a state!".

So, which shortcomings in the activities of law enforcement systems did the President sharply object to, why is security being prioritized for investors' confidence, and what mechanisms will be launched to ensure that people in society live freely and without fear of anyone?

"If we don't curb crime — entrepreneurs won't come, there will be no prosperity"

The President revealed the organic connection between economic development and public safety:

An entrepreneur's choice depends on security: Before investing in a particular country, every reputable investor and foreign company thoroughly studies its map and, most importantly, whether crime is curbed there;

Requirement of a personal example for the Minister of Internal Affairs: The Head of State emphasized that the internal affairs system must first of all set an example within its own ranks and become a true symbol of legality before the population;

"Do not think that we are doing temporary work": Employees of the sector were strictly instructed that this activity is not merely a duty service, but a supreme responsibility related to the fate of the people.

"Along with gratitude, we must work twice as hard"

To ensure peace and tranquility, law enforcement agencies are required to sharply increase their activity:

The value of tranquility: Along with expressing gratitude for the existing peace in our country, it is required to work twice as hard as before to preserve and strengthen it;

The criterion of a fearless and calm life: The main goal is to guarantee that an ordinary citizen lives in complete safety, at home, on the street, and in society, without fear of anyone;

The public's trust is the main evaluation: Only the honest and impartial work of system employees will form solidarity, harmony, and genuine trust in state bodies within society.

A sharp blow to "arrogant rich kids": "We must be a state!"

The most serious warning from the Head of State was directed at individuals attempting to place themselves above society:

"I will not forgive a single one of you!": If "rich kids" appear in the country who rely on their wealth, position, or connections, disregard the laws, and put pressure on citizens, none of the sector's leaders will be forgiven for this;

The firm will and power of the state: State bodies must demonstrate in practice under any circumstances that the power of the law, justice, and order are above everything else;

The principle of equal responsibility: Regardless of who one is and what financial capabilities one possesses, the equality of all citizens before the law will be strictly ensured.

These strict requirements by Shavkat Mirziyoyev will serve as a fundamental awakening of law enforcement agencies, a merciless fight against crime, and ensure that every person in society feels fully protected.

In your opinion, how will taking such sharp measures, as stated by the head of state, against "rich kids" and violators who consider themselves above the law on the streets or in society affect the atmosphere of justice in society? Which other areas should the internal affairs bodies strengthen so that people fully trust them? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the rule of law and public safety with all your close ones and friends!