The Catalan club Barcelona has made another significant change to its midfield at the end of the summer transfer window. Marc Casadó, one of the leaders of the La Masia academy, will continue his career with the club representing the city of A Coruña.

The 22-year-old Spanish footballer will play for his new team on a one-season loan.

€30m option and contract terms

Financial aspects of the official agreement between the clubs:

Purchase option: According to the loan agreement, the A Coruña club will have the right to sign the player permanently at the end of the season for 30 million euros ;

Current contract with Barcelona: The midfielder's main employment contract with the Catalans is until the summer of 2028 ;

Market value: The reputable Transfermarkt portal estimates the current transfer value of the Spanish talent at 18 million euros .

Casadó's stats at Barça and his growth point

The young midfielder's place in the first team: