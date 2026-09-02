Major change in Catalonia: Why did Casadó leave Barcelona?
The Catalan club Barcelona has made another significant change to its midfield at the end of the summer transfer window. Marc Casadó, one of the leaders of the La Masia academy, will continue his career with the club representing the city of A Coruña.
The 22-year-old Spanish footballer will play for his new team on a one-season loan.
€30m option and contract terms
Financial aspects of the official agreement between the clubs:
Purchase option: According to the loan agreement, the A Coruña club will have the right to sign the player permanently at the end of the season for 30 million euros ;
Current contract with Barcelona: The midfielder's main employment contract with the Catalans is until the summer of 2028 ;
Market value: The reputable Transfermarkt portal estimates the current transfer value of the Spanish talent at 18 million euros .
Casadó's stats at Barça and his growth point
The young midfielder's place in the first team:
Consistency during the season: In the completed 2025/2026 season, Marc Casadó made a total of 34 appearances for the 'Blaugrana' first team across all competitions and recorded 1 assist;
Goal of regular playing time: Due to high internal competition in midfield, the Barcelona management decided to loan him out so the player can get full 90-minute matches every week and strengthen his leadership qualities.
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