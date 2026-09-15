McGregor Blames Referee in Bout with Holloway: When Will the Greatest Return in Sports Happen?

A major storm has once again risen around Conor McGregor, the most sensational and controversial star of the global martial arts world and former two-division UFC champion. After a long silence, the Irish superstar — who suffered a severe knee injury in the very first seconds of his anticipated rematch against American "BMF" titleholder Max Holloway and prematurely exited the octagon — came forward with a sensational statement. Blaming referee Mark Beltran, who oversaw the octagon bout, for hastiness, and accusing Holloway of attempting to artificially stop the fight, McGregor poured out his frustrations in an exclusive interview with MAC Energy.

Currently undergoing an active recovery process following surgery, Conor revealed that he has no intention of giving up; instead, he demanded a trilogy with Max Holloway during International Fight Week in Las Vegas to pull off the greatest comeback in sports history. So, what actually happened in those fateful seconds, why is Conor McGregor furious at his opponent's actions, and can the 38-year-old fighter truly return to the octagon at a record-breaking pace?

"You begged the referee!": McGregor's harsh attack on Holloway and the ref

The Irish star revealed the dramatic moments when the fight was stopped as follows:

"I didn't demand the stoppage": Conor firmly stated that the initiative to stop the fight did not come from him: "I'm telling you, I didn't ask to stop the fight. I didn't demand to stop it!";

Holloway's appeal to the referee: McGregor claimed his opponent took advantage of the injury: "I'm fighting you, and you're looking at the ref and begging, 'Referee! Stop the fight! Who's going to stop the fight anyway? Don't stop! Finish the fight!' You're asking to stop the bout. After all, the match had just begun!";

Thirst for revenge: "But it's all good. We will do our job, continue on our path, and get our revenge. I want revenge, and that exact feeling is what drives me forward," the Irish fighter raged.

"The greatest comeback in sports history": Big rematch plan in Las Vegas

The former two-division champion associates his future solely with the octagon:

Goal — A trilogy with Holloway: Gathering strength after surgery, McGregor officially confirmed his intention to settle scores with Max Holloway at the traditional "International Fight Week" held in Las Vegas next summer;

Mental motivation: "I have this path, and there is a clear task ahead of me. I want to make the greatest comeback in sports history," he said;

The matchup fans have been waiting for: Their first bout in 2013, which ended in a points victory for Conor, and their second encounter cut short by injury, guarantee one of the most expensive and sensational trilogies in UFC history.

Days without crutches and record time: Doctors in awe

Conor's rehabilitation process has progressed much further than expected:

Early recovery: "I am already beating the schedule. The swelling in my leg has completely subsided. I've set the crutches aside for two or three weeks now," McGregor said about his condition;

Experience from 10 years ago: The fighter recalled that this is not his first time facing such a severe knee injury (cruciate ligament): "I suffered a similar injury about ten years ago (in 2013, in the very same bout against Holloway). Thanks to modern medicine and recovery methods today, the process is going much faster";

9–12 month timeframe: "Last time I recovered in nine months and successfully returned to competition. So nine to twelve months is an absolute sufficient timeframe," "The Notorious" concluded.

McGregor's lightning-fast intensity following his knee injury and his harsh accusations directed at Holloway indicate that the most terrifying UFC rematch of 2027 is already brewing.

Do you think referee Mark Beltran truly rushed to stop the bout when Conor McGregor was injured, or did he make the correct decision to preserve the fighter's health? Can 38-year-old Conor, returning from severe surgery, defeat Max Holloway in a rematch next summer and pull off the "greatest comeback in history"? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational news from the MMA world with all your UFC fan friends!