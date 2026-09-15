Fantastic comeback!: «Inter» recovers from 0:2 to defeat «Udinese» 5:3

The 4th round of the Italian Serie A delivered the most memorable, unbelievable, and goal-rich encounter of the entire season. The reigning champions of the competition, Milan's «Inter», hosted «Udinese» at home and secured a spirited 5:3 victory in a match that turned into a true goal festival and a nerve-wracking battle. The match started with a horrific shock for the hosts: the visitors from Udine scored twice within the first 16 minutes, leaving the Milan fans in a state of stupor. However, displaying their championship character, Simone Inzaghi's wards instead of giving up unleashed an unceasing storm towards the opponent's goal, scoring 5 goals and pulling off a complex comeback.

Goals from Carlos Augusto, Nicolo Barella, Marcus Thuram, young talent Francesco Pio Esposito, and Ange-Yoan Bonny brought the «Nerazzurri» another 3 points. Following this victory, «Inter» raised its points tally to 12, occupying 2nd place on goal difference — while the capital's team «Roma», having gathered the exact same number of points, leads the standings outright. Well, why did the Milanese defense make such gross errors in the opening minutes, how did Inzaghi's attacking line rout the opponent, and how intense is the Scudetto battle between the two giants with 12 points in Serie A shaping up?

From 0:2 to 5:3: Drama at «San Siro» and five different heroes

The sensational turn of events that decided the fate of the match:

«Udinese's» unexpected strikes: James Abankwah opened the score in the 9th minute, and shortly after, in the 16th minute, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp breached «Inter's» goal for the second time, making it 0:2;

Balance in the first half: Without panicking, «Inter» reduced the deficit with Carlos Augusto's goal in the 26th minute, and Nicolo Barella's accurate strike in the 35th minute leveled the score — 2:2;

Goal rain in the second half: Marcus Thuram put his team ahead for the first time in the 57th minute, young star Esposito increased the lead in the 67th minute (4:2), and substitute Bonny scored the fifth goal in the 79th minute — 5:2;

Consolation goal in the 90+1st minute: In stoppage time, Gueye scored one back, sealing the final score at 5:3.

Star rotation and the battle of lineups on the pitch

Tactics and players utilized by the coaches of both teams:

«Inter's» combat lineup: Josep Martinez, Manuel Akanji, John Stones (Benjamin Pavard 62'), Alessandro Bastoni (Federico Dimarco 70'), Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski (Aleksandar Stankovic 82'), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Curtis Jones 62'), Carlos Augusto, Marcus Thuram (Ange-Yoan Bonny 70'), and Francesco Pio Esposito;

«Udinese's» fierce resistance: Maduka Okoye, James Abankwah, Christian Kabasele, Enzo Ebosse, Mergim Vojvoda (Nicolo Bertola 74'), Jesper Karlstrom, Lennon Miller (Giorgi Chakvetadze 73'), Hassane Kamara, Maximiliano Gomez (Ibrahima Gueye 61'), Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Sandi Lovric 80'), and Keinan Davis;

Inzaghi's perfect substitutions: Bringing on Bonny for Thuram, Pavard for Stones, and Dimarco for Bastoni prevented «Inter's» pressure from dropping at the end of the match.

Hot situation in the standings: The duel between «Roma» and «Inter»

Distribution of power in Italy following the 4th round:

«Inter» in 2nd place: Having recorded 4 wins from four matches and gathered 12 points, the Milan club sits in 2nd place due to goal difference;

«Roma's» leadership: Having accumulated 12 points just like «Inter» and beating «Torino» 2:0 in their match, the Roman team is the absolute leader of the tournament table based on goal difference;

«Udinese» in 13th position: Showing bravery by scoring 3 goals against the champions, the visiting team remains in 13th place in the standings with 4 points.

This fantastic home victory by the Milanese once again proved that «Inter's» resilient spirit and attacking potential can break through any difficult situation.

In your opinion, will Milan's «Inter» be able to withstand the fierce competition from «Roma» this season and defend their championship title? Won't the Milanese defense, having conceded 3 goals at San Siro, pose a threat to their championship aspirations? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this unbelievable 8-goal encounter in Serie A with all football fans and your loved ones!