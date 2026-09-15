The opening matchday of the AFC Champions League Elite, the premier tournament of Asian club football, concluded with a global sensation and dramatic events that shook the entire continent. Tashkent's «Pakhtakor» fought bravely away at the fortress of the tournament's reigning champion, the star-studded «Al Ahli» club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, achieving a historic 1:1 draw.

Under the relentless pressure of over 60,000 local fans, the Tashkent team never even thought of giving up: in the 86th minute, Brazilian substitute legionnaire Flamarion scored past Edouard Mendy, plunging the Saudi grandee into absolute shock.

The hosts only escaped defeat in the 90+3rd minute of stoppage time thanks to a precise strike from national team striker Firas Al Buraikan, who came off the bench. So, how did the defensive line led by goalkeeper Otkir Nazarov completely neutralize Premier League star Ivan Toney and Galeno, how did the Tashkent team's tactical plan work, and to what extent did this result elevate the prestige of Uzbek clubs on the continent?

The 86th-minute strike and the 90+3rd-minute drama: The Jeddah thriller

The fate of the match was decided in the final dramatic moments:

Sensational goal by Flamarion: Forward Flamarion, who entered the pitch in the 69th minute in place of Dostonbek Hamdamov, coldly exploited a gap in the «Al Ahli» defense in the 86th minute to precisely target the net guarded by Edouard Mendy — 0:1;

The 90+3rd-minute equalizer: As a result of the Saudis' relentless pressure, Firas Al Buraikan scored in the 90+3rd minute of stoppage time to restore parity and save the hosts from an inevitable, embarrassing defeat — 1:1;

Brave performance against the Asian champion: The continent's reigning main trophy holder was forced to drop points at home against an Uzbek club.

The wall that stopped Toney and Galeno: Starting lineups on the pitch

The main forces and substitutions employed by the two teams' coaches:

Resolute fighters of «Pakhtakor»: Otkir Nazarov, Dilshod Saitov, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Tahsin (Morteza Pouraliganji, 46'), Sherzod Nasrullayev (Hojiakbar Alijonov, 78'), Aleksandr Mozgovoy, Abdurauf Boriyev, Dostonbek Hamdamov (Flamarion, 69'), Ibragimov, Bashar Resan, and Husayn (Josef Chinedu, 69');

«Al Ahli»'s star-studded army: Edouard Mendy in goal, Hamid, Merix Demiral (Sulayman, 68'), Yaslam, Al-Bataihi, Diaby (Atanagana, 62'), Kessié, Naif (Eduard Spertsyan, 46'), Al-Shamrani, Brazilian Galeno (Al-Muwallad, 53'), and England national team forward Ivan Toney (Firas Al Buraikan, 68');

Defensive solidity: Otkir Nazarov and the central defense left no open space for the opponent's hundred-million-euro attackers, forcing the Saudi club's main stars to leave the pitch prematurely.

The honor of Uzbek football and a golden point in the group

This match in Jeddah demonstrated «Pakhtakor»'s continental status:

Valuable away result: Securing a point away at Asia's richest and strongest club has immense strategic importance for the «Lions»' campaign to reach the next stage;

Tactical maturity: The head coach's second-half substitutions — specifically bringing on Pouraliganji, Alijonov, Chinedu, and Flamarion — cemented the defense and created sharpness in attack;

Mental boost for upcoming rounds: Having fought on equal terms with the continental grandee and coming very close to victory, the Tashkent club will approach matches against future opponents with supreme confidence.

«Pakhtakor»'s courageous will displayed in Jeddah proved that Uzbek clubs can play fearlessly and resiliently against any Asian grandee.

In your opinion, did Tashkent's «Pakhtakor» deserve to return from Jeddah with a victory from the Asian reigning champion's fortress? What caused this victory to slip away in the 90+3rd minute, and how do you evaluate the prospects of the «Lions» in the current ACL Elite season? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this exciting analysis reflecting the pride of Uzbek football with all football fans and your loved ones!