Asia's premier club tournament, the AFC Champions League Elite, delivered another wave of excitement and pride for Uzbek football fans in its opening matchday. In a central clash held in Tehran, Iran's renowned Esteghlal club hosted Qatar football's multi-time champion and continental powerhouse Al Sadd, securing a crushing and devastating 3-0 victory. Most notably, the foundation of this brilliant win was laid by our national team defender Rustam Ashurmatov, who played reliably in the center of defense for all 90 minutes, leaving the opposing forwards no chances at all.

Another Uzbek star of the team, Jaloliddin Masharipov, came on as a substitute in the 81st minute, contributing to controlling the match's tempo in favor of the hosts. Meanwhile, in another heated matchup of the round, Saudi Arabia's financially powerful Al Qadsiah club defeated United Arab Emirates champion Al Wasl 2-1. So, how did Esteghlal render the Qatari giant helpless, how firmly are the positions of Uzbek legionnaires strengthening on a continental scale, and what dramatic moments were recorded in the Saudi showdown?

3 devastating strikes in Tehran: How did Esteghlal crush Al Sadd?

The hosts' absolute 90-minute dominance and the chronology of goals:

Early goal in the 9th minute: Taking the initiative right from the start, the Tehran side opened the score thanks to a precise shot by Asani in the 9th minute — 1:0;

Second blow at the start of the second half: In the 47th minute, Saharhizan coldly capitalized on a mistake by the Qatari defense to double the lead — 2:0;

The finishing touch in the 90+5th minute: In the 90+5th minute of added time by the referee, Gholizadeh converted a brilliant counterattack into a goal, sealing Al Sadd's complete defeat — 3:0;

The helplessness of the Qatari champion: Al Sadd, boasting one of the strongest and most expensive squads on the continent, failed to find a way to the opponent's goal in the Iranian capital.

A solid wall from Rustam Ashurmatov and the return of Masharipov

The success of the Uzbekistan national team stars in Tehran:

Ashurmatov fought for the full 90 minutes: Starting in the center of defense, Rustam Ashurmatov dominated all aerial and ground duels, becoming a decisive figure in keeping a clean sheet;

Tactical addition of Masharipov: Introduced in the 81st minute, Jaloliddin Masharipov put additional pressure on the opponent's defense and laid the groundwork for his team's 3rd goal in the final minutes;

Strong start in the ACL Elite: Such consistent performances by our compatriots in the continent's most prestigious club tournament are also a huge achievement for our national team.

The showdown in Saudi Arabia: Al Qadsiah overcomes the Al Wasl hurdle

Four-minute benfice: For the Saudi club, Quinones opened the scoring in the 57th minute, and 4 minutes later, in the 61st minute, Regeti rattled the opponent's net for the second time — 2:0;

Consolation goal in the 90+6th minute: Unwilling to surrender, the UAE's Al Wasl club scored a consolation goal through Leandro in the 90+6th minute of added time, but it was too late to earn points — 2:1;

Intense start in the ACL Elite: The initial results of the 1st round showed that the competition among favorites in the West region will be unprecedentedly high this season.

The crushing victory of Esteghlal, where Uzbek football players play, proves that the team is a real force capable of competing for the ACL Elite podium this season.

In your opinion, how far can Tehran's Esteghlal, featuring Rustam Ashurmatov and Jaloliddin Masharipov, go in this year's AFC Champions League Elite? How do you assess the contribution of the Uzbek legionnaires to this historic victory? Leave your analysis and comments below and proudly share this important sports article about our compatriots' brilliant victory with all football fans and friends!