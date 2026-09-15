Islom Ismoilov speaks openly about Neftchi's dramatic victory in the Elite ACL Matchday 1

The crucial 1-0 victory over Iraq's Air Force club in the opening round of Asia's most prestigious club tournament, the Elite AFC Champions League, brought immense joy to Uzbek football fans. After the match, Fergana's Islom Ismoilov attended the official press conference, where he answered journalists' questions in detail and openly about the uncompromising match details and the complex situation within the team. First of all, the specialist congratulated all the people of Fergana and our compatriots who supported the team on this important start.

At the press conference, the coach deeply analyzed the actions of the new Brazilian legionnaire Yan Medeyros Sasse, which caused sharp discontent among fans, the relentless wave of injuries in the team, when key midfielder Jamshid Iskanderov will return to the pitch, and his attacking football philosophy. Well, why did Islom Ismoilov emphasize that "Ball possession means nothing to us," what big risk did the coaching staff take during the match, and how will the tight schedule facing the Fergana team be resolved?

"We had no other choice": Big risk and the price of victory

The head coach revealed the reasons why the first step on the Asian stage was difficult:

"There are no weak teams in the ACL": “Before the match, many might have said that Neftchi would win easily or by a large margin. However, the AFC Champions League is a high-level competition where no one is guaranteed a victory,” Islom Ismoilov said;

Double pressure and risk: As time passed, the inability to capitalize on chances put twice as much pressure on the players, leading to more mistakes. Therefore, the coaches switched to a two-striker tactic and tried several formations: “Yes, it was a big risk, but we had no other choice”;

The most important thing is the result: The coach assessed the fact that the match ended in a victory as the greatest achievement: “Thank God, everything ended in a victory as we wanted. The most important thing is the victory. We are not interested in the rest.”

Sasse, who faced fans' discontent, and Iskanderov's health

Squad issues and the adaptation process of new legionnaires:

Why Sasse needs time: Touching upon the actions of Brazilian Yan Medeyros Sasse, the coach noted that the player had not played an official match anywhere since the World Cup, had been in Fergana for less than a week, and had entered the starting lineup in the ACL with only 2 training sessions. He has also never played in Asia (having played in Brazil and Tunisia);

Mandatory tactical decision: Actually, Sasse was supposed to play for one half, but when Abror Ismoilov's old injury flared up, the Brazilian had to be kept on the pitch in the second half as well;

The only way to restore fitness: Since the new players are registered only in the Elite ACL, there is no other choice but to bring them into sports shape precisely through such official matches;

Jamshid Iskanderov will return in the coming days: Answering concerns about the key midfielder's health, Ismoilov announced that doctors are working on a special program and Iskanderov is expected to return to the team squad in the coming days.

"Ball possession means nothing": Attacking football philosophy and FIFA days

Analysis of team tactics and the upcoming tight schedule:

Speed in transition from defense to attack: The main aspect the coach was not fully satisfied with was the lack of speed in transitioning from defense to attack;

"A person who doesn't play forward doesn't make mistakes": Ismoilov responded to fans' criticisms regarding mistakes: “Someone can make 300-400 passes and strike the goal once. For us, the important thing is to reach the opponent's penalty area quickly and create chances. When you play forward, there are always mistakes. Only a person who plays backward or sideways makes no mistakes”;

FIFA days — a great salvation: Due to the tight schedule of the Super League, Uzbekistan Cup, and Elite ACL, the players do not have time to recover. The coach announced that he is looking forward to the FIFA days break, during which friendly matches will be held to bring injured players back into the squad.

Through this difficult and nervous victory, the Fergana club demonstrated its fighting character on the Asian arenas, and even higher-tempo battles await the team ahead.

In your opinion, will Islom Ismoilov's philosophy that "Direct attacking football is important, not ball possession" give Neftchi the expected result in the upcoming ACL matches? To what extent will the addition of Brazilian Sasse and recovering Jamshid Iskanderov strengthen the team? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive press conference analysis highlighting the truths behind Neftchi's historic victory with all Fergana and Uzbek football fans!