Compulsory drug testing introduced for military recruits in Uzbekistan

In order to replenish the ranks of the defense system and the national army of the Republic of Uzbekistan with qualified, healthy, and mature personnel, an important and strict new procedure has been implemented. From now on, a mandatory drug test medical examination for the consumption of narcotic and psychotropic substances has been introduced for young people being called up for fixed-term military service and all candidates planning to enter military service on a contract basis. According to the new regulations, the screening process organized under military commissions will consist of a strict two-stage filter.

Any citizen who tests positive for prohibited substances during the express test or refuses to undergo the test will be immediately removed from the military-medical examination, and their admission into the armed forces will be completely barred. So, how is the two-stage drug test conducted in practice, what will be the fate of candidates after laboratory confirmation, and how will this strict decision affect the healthy environment within the army?

Strict two-stage control: How is the screening carried out?

Details of the new stages in selecting candidates heading for military service:

First stage — rapid express test: Initially, the candidate's urine sample is checked for the presence of narcotic substances using special express tests;

Second stage — in-depth laboratory analysis: If the initial rapid test result is positive, the candidate's blood or urine sample is sent to special laboratories for additional, detailed examination to prevent errors;

Guarantee of high accuracy: Such a two-stage analysis system makes it possible to obtain a 100 percent accurate and objective medical conclusion for each conscript.

Those who refuse and those with positive results: Strict ban

The requirements of the new procedure apply equally to all conscripts and contractors:

Path to medical examination is closed: Individuals whose bodies are found to have narcotic substances as a result of the drug test will not be allowed to undergo the general military-medical examination at all;

Refusal means loss of service: If a citizen refuses to submit a sample, the same restriction will apply to them, and they will not be accepted into the military service;

Uncompromising selection for contractors: In addition to fixed-term servicemen, requirements have been maximized for contract-based military personnel who want to connect their activities with the professional army.

National army and healthy generation: The true purpose of the new requirement

This adopted decision will yield the following positive results in the defense sector:

Cleansing the ranks of the Armed Forces: The entry of citizens with harmful habits and mental and physical problems into military units will be completely prevented;

Strengthening military discipline and security: The mental and physical health of every soldier who holds a weapon and guards the state borders will be ensured;

Promoting a healthy lifestyle among youth: A powerful warning mechanism has been created that encourages thousands of young people aiming to join the army to stay away from drug addiction and negative vices.

In Uzbekistan, this innovation introduced into the military service admission system has become an important step guaranteeing that only healthy, dedicated, and physically fit young men serve in the army ranks.

In your opinion, to what extent will the introduction of mandatory drug testing for military conscripts affect the strengthening of discipline and a healthy environment in the army? Should such medical examinations also be applied in other areas — for example, admission to higher education or hiring for civil service? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news about the important new procedure for entering the army with all conscripted youth, parents, and loved ones!