Zelensky sets conditions!: Kyiv's official position revealed — serious doubt regarding Russia

Unexpected diplomatic disputes in world politics and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have entered a new phase. Following US President Donald Trump's sensational statement on September 14 that the parties had agreed not to strike each other's energy systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced official Kyiv's clear conditions and strict demands. The head of state stated that he had put forward a proposal to international partners to secure a guaranteed agreement aimed at stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure with Russia.

Zelenskyy emphasized that not only energy, but also sectors ensuring civilian life such as ports, food, and medicine warehouses must be brought under full protection. At the same time, Kyiv did not hide its skepticism toward any promises made by Moscow and stated openly that this initiative should not serve as a "trick" to temporarily lower fuel prices in Russia or for political events. So, what specific conditions did Zelenskyy put forward against the truce proposal announced by Donald Trump, why does Kyiv not want to limit itself only to energy, and what heavy responsibilities are being placed on partner countries?

Ports and warehouses besides energy: Zelenskyy's main demand

The Ukrainian leader listed the strategic facilities that must be protected:

Inviolability of life-supporting structures: According to the President, food reserves, energy, and all main facilities ensuring the livelihood of citizens must be declared zones free from strikes;

Scale of daily destructions: Emphasizing that Russian strikes are directed precisely at civilian infrastructure, Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine's energy systems, logistics centers, ports, food, and pharmaceutical warehouses are being incessantly targeted;

Condition of equality and parallel cessation: "If partners can ensure that Russia will not strike electricity, our other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food supply, we are certainly ready to stop our strikes as well," the Ukrainian leader set a firm condition.

"No trust in Russia's promise": The risk of gasoline crisis and political games

Kyiv officials oppose temporary tricks and political calculations:

Deep doubt regarding Moscow's intentions: Zelenskyy openly admitted that Ukraine has absolutely no belief in Russia's sincere and ultimate desire to abide by any agreement;

Should not be a tool to ease elections and fuel tension: The Ukrainian President stressed that this process cannot be allowed to be used by Russia as a one-time mask to ease internal tension regarding gasoline and diesel or to push through political processes, only to be ruined later;

Long-term and reliable guarantee: According to Kyiv's demand, the reached agreement must not just be a verbal statement, but must possess a mechanism controlled by international partners, long-term, and creating noticeable peace in people's lives.

Trump's sensation and the opportunity to be the first step towards peace

Analysis of the diplomatic conflict that arose after the White House statement:

Trump's September 14 sensation: The US President had written on Truth Social that both sides agreed not to attack energy and that this war was causing diesel prices to rise;

De-escalation — the path to big peace: Reminding of the necessity to stop the war, Zelenskyy said: "De-escalation regarding critical infrastructure can be the first step towards a big peace";

Clear actions expected from partners: The Ukrainian side stated that it expects clear, practical, and guaranteed proposals on this issue from international partners, in particular the West and the US.

Zelenskyy's disclosed position after Donald Trump's news about the agreement shows that this initiative has complex conditions and will not be implemented without thoroughly verified guarantees.

In your opinion, can this infrastructural "truce" mentioned by Donald Trump become a reality, or as Zelenskyy said, will the Russian side use it to ease the gasoline crisis and then resume strikes? Do you believe that all the conditions set by Ukraine will be fully met? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of sharp debates on the big political stage with all your friends and observers of international events!