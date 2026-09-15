OpenAI acquires Glass Imaging for $300 million

·26·Technology
OpenAI acquires Glass Imaging for $300 million

OpenAI, a leader in the field of AI, has acquired the smartphone camera technology startup Glass Imaging for over $300 million. This report, published by The Wall Street Journal, is sparking significant discussion in the tech world, as the deal signals the ChatGPT creator's active entry into the hardware market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded in 2019 in Los Altos, California, Glass Imaging had previously raised nearly $30 million in funding. The company was founded by former Apple engineers Ziv Attar and Tom Bishop, who previously led the team that developed the famous Portrait Mode for iPhone devices.

Enhancing camera capabilities with AI

This expertise is central to Glass Imaging's operations. The startup's specialists work on overcoming the physical size and optical limitations of smartphone cameras using AI. According to Ixbt.com, the company does not just limit itself to post-processing images.

Glass Imaging's neural networks deeply analyze the camera system of a specific smartphone model. As a result, it becomes possible to capture high-quality images that require no additional processing the moment the button is pressed. This approach is expected to take mobile photography to a new level.

OpenAI and its new hardware strategy

So far, OpenAI has refrained from providing an official comment on this acquisition. However, rumors have circulated that the creators of ChatGPT are working on developing their own custom hardware, including smartphones, earbuds, and AI-based companion devices.

As a reminder, it was revealed in 2025 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and legendary Apple designer Jony Ive are working together on a new hardware startup called io. At that time, it was reported that OpenAI had acquired Jony Ive's company for $6.5 billion. The acquisition of Glass Imaging is also assumed to be a logical continuation of this global hardware strategy.

OpenAIGlass ImagingArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySmartphone Camera
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