Real or Barcelona? Harry Kane lays all his cards on the table regarding a La Liga transfer

·49·Sport
Real or Barcelona? Harry Kane lays all his cards on the table regarding a La Liga transfer

A new transfer sensation is budding in European football! Harry Kane, the star striker of Bayern Munich, has sparked all sorts of doubts about his future in an unexpected interview with Marca, one of Spain's most influential publications. The 33-year-old English super striker admitted that he came very close to moving to La Liga during his career, leaving the door open to joining Spanish giants. So, could Kane have ever moved to Madrid or Catalonia, and what are his plans today?

In the footsteps of legends: Respect for La Liga and hidden offers

Speaking about the Spanish championship and its giants, Harry Kane revealed his childhood memories:

  • Respect for Spanish giants: The forward emphasized that he considers Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico among the greatest clubs in the world;

  • The era of Ronaldo and Messi: The English star admitted that he grew up watching the fierce rivalry in La Liga precisely between Cristiano and Leo;

  • Past possibilities: According to the player, there were serious moments when his move to Spain could have become a reality.

Doors not closed: "I rule nothing out!"

"There were times when it could have happened. I have a lot of respect for La Liga. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico are among the biggest clubs in the world. Anything can happen in football. I rule nothing out, but I am happy in Germany right now," Kane said.

Although the striker stated that he is satisfied with life in Munich, he gave no strict guarantees about the future, raising great hopes among La Liga fans.

Harry Kane: Numbers and contract status

Indicator

Details

Age

33 years old

Time of arrival at the club

Playing for Bayern since 2023

Current season statistics

6 matches, 4 goals and 1 assist

Current contract term

Concluded until June 2027

If Kane does not extend his contract with the German giant, his appearance in the Spanish championship could become a complete reality.

In your opinion, which of the Spanish giants does Harry Kane's playing style suit more — Real Madrid or Barcelona? Could he leave a mark in La Liga like Messi and Ronaldo?

Leave your opinion in the comments below and send this interesting interview to all your football fan friends via Telegram!

Harry KaneBayernLa LigaBarcelona
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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