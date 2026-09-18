«He is like a terrifying machine»: Rodri reveals which star surprised him after moving to «Barca»

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«He is like a terrifying machine»: Rodri reveals which star surprised him after moving to «Barca»

Midfielder Rodri, who has moved to the reigning Spanish champion «Barcelona», spoke about the atmosphere and his teammates at the Catalan club, making a statement that surprised everyone. Considered one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe, the Spanish star admitted which particular player left him in awe in the locker room. At a time when everyone was expecting young wonderkids or new signings, Rodri praised the incredible abilities of 30-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha. So, what shocked Rodri so much, and what terrifying numbers is Raphinha recording in the new season?

«He is my age, but his power on the pitch...»

Mundo Deportivo, interviewing Rodri, could not hide his admiration for the Brazilian forward's athletic form and workload on the pitch:

  • Sensationally good physical condition: According to Rodri, Raphinha's stamina and speed are much higher even than those of young players;

  • Age comparison: The defensive midfielder said that if Raphinha were 24-25 years old, he might consider it normal, but maintaining such a level at age 30 is a rare phenomenon;

  • Locker room amazement: Rodri emphasized that even though they are the same age, the Brazilian's power on the pitch genuinely astonishes him.

The «machine» mode in the new season

«Raphinha surprised me immensely. He is very strong and impressive, and his physical condition is simply magnificent. It makes me laugh that he is my age, but he possesses unbelievable physical capabilities... Of course, we are different players. But if Raphinha were 24 or 25 years old, that would be understandable. No, he is 30 years old, and his capabilities are at an unbelievable level», — Rodri said.

Raphinha's high level of preparation is also clearly visible in his results on the pitch.

Raphinha's fantastic statistics for the current season

Indicator

Raphinha's result

Matches played

6 matches in all tournaments

Goals scored

8 goals

Assists

3 assists

Goal+assist efficiency

As many as 11 goal contributions in 6 matches

Directly involved in nearly 2 goals in every match, the Brazilian star has already become the team's main attacking weapon.

In your opinion, can Raphinha, who has entered such super form at age 30, break into the top three contenders for the «Ballon d'Or» this season? Was this shining performance of his driven more by Hansi Flick's tactics or his own hard work?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and send via Telegram this interesting confession to all your friends who are «Barcelona» fans!

BarcelonaRodriRaphinhaMundo Deportivo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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