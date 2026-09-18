Starlink Mobile receives international telecommunications license

·28·Technology
Starlink Mobile receives international telecommunications license

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted SpaceX a Section 214 international license for its Starlink Mobile project. This significant document authorizes the company to operate as a telecommunications carrier for traffic between the US and foreign destinations, establishing a legal framework for global service expansion. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, previous authorizations only allowed SpaceX to develop Starlink Mobile services within the United States. Providing cross-border services required separate FCC approval. Now, official restrictions on routing international traffic have been removed.

A step toward global operator status

It is worth noting that the Section 214 license is a standard mechanism for companies seeking to provide international telecommunications services under US regulation. Obtaining this license does not mean the service will immediately launch commercially in other countries, but it is a necessary regulatory requirement for future expansion.

Previously, reports emerged that SpaceX intends to elevate Starlink Mobile beyond simple satellite internet to the level of a full-fledged mobile operator. The company has been taking a series of steps to gradually expand its capabilities.

Expert and partner opinions

At the same time, representatives from T-Mobile, a key partner in the telecommunications market, emphasize that satellite communication cannot fully replace terrestrial towers in densely populated areas. In their view, this technology serves as a complementary tool for terrestrial networks.

Experts cite limited bandwidth and signal penetration challenges inside buildings as reasons for this. Nevertheless, obtaining the international license undoubtedly opens new doors for SpaceX in the global market.

Starlink MobileSpaceXFCCSatellite CommunicationMobile Operator
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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