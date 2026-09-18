Husanov's benefit: Uzbek defender gets a very high rating in City's victory yesterday!

The match between Manchester City and Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in the English League Cup turned into a real celebration for Uzbek fans! Enzo Maresca finally played our 22-year-old defender Abdukodir Husanov in his native position—the center of defense—and this decision paid off 100 percent.

As the English giant secured a 5-0 victory, Husanov gave the opposing forwards no breathing room and earned recognition from prominent analysts. So, how did statistical portals rate our legionnaire, and who will City's next opponent be?

Coolness in the center: No chance left for the opponent

Before this, the coaching staff had been trying Husanov out on the right and left flanks of the defense due to problems on the wings. In the match against Norwich, he returned to his natural position:

Full 90 minutes: Abdukodir played flawlessly from the start of the match to the final whistle;

"Clean sheet" match: The defensive line led by Husanov did not even allow the opponent to create dangerous moments near their goal;

Vision and control of the pitch: Playing in the center, our legionnaire not only defended well but also actively initiated team attacks from deep.

8.1 rating and top-4 result in the team

"The famous statistics portal Flashscore rated the Uzbek footballer's confident performance on the pitch with 8.1 points. With this score, Husanov secured a spot among the top four players in the team."

Our defender fell just slightly behind the goal-scoring attacking players, while earning the highest rating among the representatives of the defensive line.

Flashscore rating: How was everyone rated?

Footballer Role in the match Flashscore rating Floyd Samba Scorer of a brace, man of the match 8.4 Rayan Cherki Scored a goal, leader on the pitch 8.2 Allan Goalscorer, active performance 8.2 Abdukodir Husanov Central defender, solid defense 8.1 Ayoub Bouaddi Midfielder, control in the center 8.1

Also, Ryan McAidoo put another goal of the match to his name. Having advanced to the next stage thanks to this victory, Manchester City will now face Brighton in the cup tie.

In your opinion, after such a flawless performance by Abdukodir Husanov in the center of defense, will Maresca field him as the starting central defender in the upcoming Premier League matches as well?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of our legionnaire's successful performance with all football fans via Telegram!