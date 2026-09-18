Thrilling Round 3 at the Olympiad: Uzbek teams face tough opponent tests

·22·Sport
Thrilling Round 3 at the Olympiad: Uzbek teams face tough opponent tests

The competition heat is rising extremely high at the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand! The leaders, who have not dropped any points in the first two rounds, have now reached a true clash of titans. In today's 3rd round, all three teams of Uzbekistan in both the open and women's categories will sit at the boards.

However, the draw pitted our representatives against challenging opponents: in particular, the encounters against Germany and Spain are expected to be true battles of nerves. So, which of our teams will play with white pieces today, who will play with black, and who will the world giants face?

Men's matches: Uzbekistan 1 against Austria, and the second team against Germany!

In the 3rd round of the men's open section, our home national teams and other favorites face interesting opponents:

  • Austria — Uzbekistan 1: Our main national team will sit at the board with black pieces against Austria in this round;

  • Uzbekistan 2 — Germany: Our second team will test its strength against representatives of the powerful European rival — Germany;

  • Uzbekistan 3 — Morocco: Our third youth team will test the experienced African representative, the Moroccan team, playing with white pieces.

Among the world's giants, the clashes between Denmark — USA, India — Italy, China — Bulgaria, and one of the central matches Kazakhstan — France will be in the spotlight of fans.

Thrilling Round 3 at the Olympiad: Uzbek teams face tough opponent tests

Women's matches: Uzbekistan faces Indonesia, and our second team faces Spain's test

The intensity of matches in the women's competition is no less. The draw prepared a unique test for all three of our teams:

«As our women's teams approach the decisive stages of the competition, every single point is becoming worth its weight in gold».

  • Uzbekistan 1 — Indonesia: Our main women's national team will host Indonesia, one of the most tricky teams in Southeast Asia, with white pieces;

  • Spain — Uzbekistan 2: A real test for our second girls' team: they will battle with black pieces against Spain, one of Europe's most titled teams;

  • Saudi Arabia — Uzbekistan 3: Our third national team will test its strength against Saudi Arabia.

Other interesting matchups among women include Turkey — China, India — Greece, USA — Cuba, and Iran — France pairs.

Thrilling Round 3 at the Olympiad: Uzbek teams face tough opponent tests

All key pairings of Round 3 (Table)

Match Category

White Pieces

Black Pieces

Men (Team 1)

Austria

Uzbekistan

Men (Team 2)

Uzbekistan 2

Germany

Men (Team 3)

Uzbekistan 3

Morocco

Women (Team 1)

Uzbekistan

Indonesia

Women (Team 2)

Spain

Uzbekistan 2

Women (Team 3)

Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan 3

The results of today's round will further sort out the leading ranks in the general standings of the Olympiad.

In your opinion, with what scores will the main and second teams of Uzbekistan finish today's complex matches? From which of our chess players are you expecting another masterpiece move?

Leave your comments below and send these important matchups via Telegram to all chess enthusiasts following the Samarkand Olympiad!

Samarkand 46th Chess OlympiadUzbekistan chess team 1Germany chess teamSpain chess team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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