Incredible move: Sindarov sacrifices his queen for the 2nd time, shocking FIDE experts!

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Incredible move: Sindarov sacrifices his queen for the 2nd time, shocking FIDE experts!

Already in the second round of the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand, a historic event took place that amazed the global chess elite! Recognized as one of the main contenders for the world crown, Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov not only secured a victory in the match against the Peru national team, but also created one of the most brilliant masterpieces of the year. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) published an official analysis, acknowledging Sindarov's genius sacrifice. So, what miracle happened on the board on the 31st move, and why did the opponent find no other choice than to surrender?

98% precision and dominance in Samarkand

Within the 2nd round of the Olympiad, the Uzbekistan national team achieved a major and confident victory over Peru with a score of 3.5:0.5:

  • Flawless calculation: According to FIDE's analysis, Sindarov played with an exact 98% accuracy from the beginning of the game until the decisive blow;

  • Abandoning a simple win: Due to the extra pawn advantage, simply playing 31...Qa1 would have guaranteed an easy win;

  • A powerful statement: However, Sindarov chose not just to score a point, but to demonstrate his strength to the world as a future world crown contender.

The second queen sacrifice and the mating net

«Sindarov unexpectedly executed a fantastic move like 31...Kf7!!, thereby sacrificing his queen for the second time during the match», — writes FIDE in its official review.

Peruvian chess player Flores Quillas, without sensing the trap behind the intrigue, captured the queen from the board with the move 32.Qxf1. But the genius began right after that:

Brilliant combination scheme

Step / Move

Action

Analysis of the situation

31st move

31...Kf7!!

The queen is openly sacrificed, the opponent falls into a trap

32nd move

32.Qxf1 (opponent)

The Peruvian grandmaster accepts the sacrifice

Decisive blow

32...Rh3!!

Sindarov launches a terrifying counterattack with the rook

Mate threat

33...h6

An unavoidable mating position is created, there is no escape

Flores Quillas was left helpless in the face of such a deep geometric combination and was forced to concede defeat. Sindarov's game was declared the most brilliant encounter in the Olympiad diary.

In your opinion, will Javokhir Sindarov be able to win a gold medal on his personal board at the Samarkand Olympiad and pose serious competition to Magnus Carlsen or Gukesh in the match for the world crown? How do you rate such a brilliant move?

Leave your impressions in the comments and share this historic victory of Uzbek chess with all your friends via Telegram!

Javokhir SindarovSamarkand46th Chess OlympiadFIDE
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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