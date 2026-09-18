A terrifying 5-0 masterclass from "City": How was Husanov's performance rated?

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A terrifying 5-0 masterclass from "City": How was Husanov's performance rated?

The reigning champion of the English League Cup, "Manchester City", started its campaign in the tournament in devastating fashion! Joining the battle from the fourth round, Enzo Maresca's men put five unanswered goals past "Norwich City", tearing their opponent apart. However, this match went down in history not only for the heavy scoreline, but also for Uzbek defender Abdukodir Husanov's leadership role in defense and the fantastic breakthrough of the young new stars in the starting lineup. So, how did the influential English publication rate the players, and who became the main hero of the night?

Husanov in his usual position: "City's" defense operated flawlessly

Appearing on the right flank last time, Abduqodir Husanov returned to his favorite central defense position this time and successfully commanded the backline:

  • Reliable defense: Husanov left virtually no chances for the opponent's forwards, maintaining solid discipline in the defensive line;

  • A comfortable debut for Rulli: Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli played his first match for "City", but due to the defense led by Husanov, virtually no work was required of him;

  • The coach's trust: The young defender proved once again that he is becoming the core of the team's defense in the English Cup matches.

Sensation in attack: Flawless debut for Samba and Allan

"Floyd Samba's debut in the main team was fantastic. He scored a brace, demonstrated high-level skill in ball handling, and became the man of the match."

While young forward Floyd Samba scored two goals, new acquisitions Rayan Cherki, Brazilian Allan, and substitute Ryan McAidoo also got their names on the scoreboard.

Player ratings according to esteemedkompany.com

Player

Position

Rating

Main description of performance

Floyd Samba

Forward

9.5 / 10

Brace on debut and man of the match

Ayoub Bouaddi

Midfielder

8.5 / 10

Looked much superior to everyone on the pitch, both with and without the ball

Allan

Winger

8.0 / 10

Scored a goal and provided an assist in his debut match

Rayan Cherki

Midfielder

8.0 / 10

Beautiful goal, high-level control, and dribbling

Abdukodir Husanov

Center-back

7.0 / 10

Defended very reliably in his position, commanded the defense

Vitor Reis

Defender

7.5 / 10

Showed composure and coolness

Nico O'Reilly

Full-back

7.5 / 10

Created constant danger for the opponent from the left flank

Mateo Kovacic

Midfielder

7.5 / 10

Reliably controlled the center of the pitch

Rayan Ait-Nuri

Defender / Winger

7.5 / 10

Provided two effective assists

Ryan McAidoo

Forward (substitute)

7.5 / 10

Nice movements and a coolly scored goal

Rico Lewis

Full-back

7.0 / 10

Didn't play badly, but had few bright moments

Kaden Braithwaite

Left-back

6.5 / 10

Did not commit a single serious mistake

Geronimo Rulli

Goalkeeper

6.0 / 10

No saves required, "clean sheet" debut

In your opinion, will such consistent performances by Abdukodir Husanov in the English League Cup be enough to return him to the starting lineup in the upcoming Premier League rounds? Who can be the best partner for him in the center of defense?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and send this analytical post via Telegram to your friends who are following the successes of the Uzbek legionnaire!

Manchester CityAbdukodir HusanovEnglish League CupFloyd Samba
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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