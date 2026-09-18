Kylian Mbappe responds to critics

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Kylian Mbappe responds to critics

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has responded to criticism regarding his playing style and individual performance. In an interview with AS, the France national team captain openly addressed the accusations following a season that ended without major team trophies. Despite the player's high individual stats, his failure to secure significant titles with the team has sparked heated debates among experts and fans. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In the past season, Kylian Mbappe became the top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League, and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, Real Madrid and the national team failed to win major trophies in the competitions he participated in. Against this backdrop, some critics argue that his actions serve only personal statistics and that he is incapable of elevating his teammates' performance.

Response to criticism and professional approach

The French forward stated that he accepts the comments directed at him calmly and believes everyone is entitled to their own opinion. According to him, the experience gained over the years has taught him to understand that there are different perspectives in the football world. He also noted that there is no single way to win on the football pitch, as there are millions of approaches.

Kylian Mbappe emphasized the difference between constructive analysis and critics who speak merely to gain public attention or cause harm. He expressed that he is always ready to listen to the opinions of experts who truly understand football and view the game with a unique approach.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridLa LigaChampions LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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