Enzo Maresca speaks about the debut of young talent Floyd Samba

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Enzo Maresca speaks about the debut of young talent Floyd Samba

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca praised the performance of young star Floyd Samba following a resounding victory over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. In the match held at the Etihad Stadium, the 17-year-old managed to score two goals on his senior team debut, contributing significantly to his team's 5-0 win. As reported by Goal.com, this brilliant result was the outcome of an unexpected tactical experiment by the coach. This is reported by Goal.com .

During the game, another academy graduate also stood out, drawing attention as Manchester City secured their place in the round of 16. In the post-match press conference, Enzo Maresca noted that he had decided to test the teenager in the central striker position. According to the coach, this risky move paid off completely.

Tactical experiment and unexpected result

Maresca admitted that throughout his youth career, Floyd Samba had almost never played as a pure number nine or in a central striker position. Before the match, the coach asked the youngster if he had ever played in that position, and the player replied that he had never played that role before. Nevertheless, the coaching staff had been preparing him in that direction for the last three to four days.

The Italian specialist did not hide his satisfaction not only with the player's two goals but also with his overall movement. Samba carried himself confidently on the pitch, made good decisions, provided passes to his teammates, and showed physical intensity. However, the coach reminded everyone that the player is still young and added that they must take his development slowly.

Future opportunities and squad adaptation

The Manchester City head coach also touched upon the team's tactical flexibility in the attacking line. Emphasizing that every opponent requires a unique approach, the specialist said that other players in the current squad could also be used in the center or as a false nine.

In Maresca's opinion, depending on the game plan, the team can use players like Phil Foden and Ryan as false strikers. Nevertheless, Floyd Samba made a fantastic impression on his debut, and the coach expressed hope that he would be given more opportunities in the future.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaFloyd SambaCarabao CupEnglish Football
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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