iFlytek introduces AI Recording Card for voice transcription

·3·Technology
iFlytek introduces AI Recording Card for voice transcription

In an era of rapid AI development, Chinese company iFlytek has announced a new device specialized in processing and transcribing voice recordings: the AI Recording Card. According to ixbt.com, this compact device is expected to revolutionize how workflows, meetings, and important negotiations are recorded, as it leverages modern AI capabilities to save users time. This is reported by news source.

The new gadget stands out with its ultra-thin and lightweight design. Measuring just 85.6 × 54 × 4 mm and weighing approximately 33 grams, it is highly portable. The manufacturer offers the device in modern colors such as "Space Gray" and "Obsidian Black." Additionally, its magnetic construction allows it to be conveniently attached directly to the back of a smartphone.

Technical capabilities and recording quality

The device's recording system consists of a bone conduction microphone for high precision and three directional microphones capable of capturing sound from up to 8 meters away. It is equipped with professional-grade noise cancellation, ensuring clear speech capture even in noisy environments. AI algorithms play a key role in transcribing data and automatically generating summaries.

The AI not only transcribes speech but also creates meeting minutes, forms task lists, and translates speech into 10 foreign languages. Furthermore, the device recognizes various local dialects and two ethnic minority languages. According to the company, transcribing and encrypting a two-hour voice recording takes only two minutes.

Battery life and additional services

The iFlytek AI Recording Card features a 0.95-inch OLED screen, 16 GB of internal storage, and a 216 mAh battery. It is rated for up to 30 hours of operation on a full charge and supports reverse magnetic charging. As an added benefit, buyers receive one year of unlimited free transcription services. The gadget is priced at 999 yuan in the Chinese market.

TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceGadgetiFlytekVoice Recording
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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