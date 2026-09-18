Special Lamborghini Edition of Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Smartphone Unveiled

According to Ixbt.com, Tecno has officially unveiled a special edition of the new Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G smartphone, created in collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini. This device attracts attention by blending legendary sports car design elements with the world of mobile technology and is intended for users who appreciate a unique style. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The smartphone's exterior is finished in a black and red color palette, directly reflecting the spirit of the renowned automotive brand. The back panel features a unique central Pulse Line. Additionally, the surrounding Signature Shield pattern was inspired by the famous shield shape of the Lamborghini brand.

A blend of design and advanced technology

During the design process, engineers actively utilized elements such as car body lines, ventilation panels, honeycomb structures, and exhaust systems. To create the back cover, Tecno engineers employed a complex multi-layer construction. It is noted that the development of this coating technology alone took several months.

The first layer of the multi-layer structure has undergone special treatment to enhance brightness and reflectivity. The second layer uses special internal mirror structures, which cause hidden red elements to become clearly visible when the angle of light changes.

Software and rich packaging set

The special design is not limited to the exterior but also extends to the interface. Tecno specialists spent nearly four months developing unique wallpapers, icons, and ringtones featuring a black-red palette, geometric shapes, and shield motifs.

Furthermore, the Alive Matrix Display interface displays a stylized 'L' letter of the Tonino Lamborghini brand when powering on, unlocking, or performing other actions. The package includes a specially wrapped cable, an original charger, and a protective case made of TPU and PC materials that mimic carbon and Kevlar elements.