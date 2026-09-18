Gukesh Dips Below the 2700 ELO Threshold: Nodirbek Yakubboev is Hot on His Heels!

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Gukesh Dips Below the 2700 ELO Threshold: Nodirbek Yakubboev is Hot on His Heels!

The 46th Chess Olympiad, which has kicked off in Samarkand, is proving to be rich in genuine sensations right from the early rounds. In the 2nd round of the competition, although the Indian national team secured a hard-fought 2.5 : 1.5 victory over Indonesia, an unexpected result was recorded on board 4: reigning world champion D. Gukesh settled for a draw in his match against Indonesian Satria Duta Sahaya. Following this unexpected draw, the Indian superstar's live ELO rating dropped by 3.5 points to 2699.5. This marks the first time in Gukesh's career over the past four years that he has fallen below the elite "2700 club".

Currently, he occupies the 32nd position in the live world rankings. Yet, in October 2024, the talented grandmaster had reached the peak of his career at 2794 ELO. Most notably, one of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, Nodirbek Yakubboev (2698.1), who achieved a brilliant victory in the 2nd round and added +13.1 points to his rating, has come very close to the reigning world champion, pursuing him in 33rd place.

So, why did Gukesh's game fail to click on the boards in Samarkand, how will dropping to the 2699.5 level affect his fight for the world crown, and can Yakubboev overtake Gukesh?

"A 3.5-Point Loss and the Samarkand Sensation": Round 2 Chronicle

The match against Indonesia and sharp changes in Gukesh's rating:

  • A complex match against Indonesia: Although India won 2.5 : 1.5, they failed to break through the defense of their main star Satria Duta Sahaya;

  • First drop in 4 years: D. Gukesh dropping below 2700 (2699.5) became his lowest indicator in the last four years;

  • From the peak to 32nd place: The chess player, who was at the peak with 2794 ELO in October 2024, has now dropped to the 32nd position in the world rankings;

  • Playing under pressure: Drawing with a lower-rated opponent on board 4 delivers a heavy blow to a top grandmaster's rating.

"Yakubboev Follows the Champion": Situation in the Live Ratings

FIDE live ratings standings after the 2nd round of the Samarkand Olympiad:

  • 32nd place: D. Gukesh (India) — 2699.5 (-3.5);

  • 33rd place: Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan) — 2698.1 (+13.1);

  • 34th place: Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) — 2695.0;

  • 35th place: Wang Hao (China) — 2694.0;

  • 36th place: Santosh Gujrathi Vidit (India) — 2693.6 (-3.4).

Gukesh Dips Below the 2700 ELO Threshold: Nodirbek Yakubboev is Hot on His Heels!

Uzbekistan grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev's next successful performance leaves him trailing the world's top grandmaster by just 1.4 points, creating a realistic opportunity to overtake him.

Conclusion of Chess Experts and Analysts

Experts' evaluation of the Gukesh crisis:

  • World Championship pressure: High psychological pressure after winning the crown and opponents preparing with double focus against him are putting a mental burden on the young chess player;

  • Peculiarity of the Olympiad format: In team matches, agreeing to a safe draw not just for individual goals but for overall team tactics can seriously undermine personal ratings;

  • Fervor of Uzbek chess players: The high morale of our representatives competing as hosts demonstrates the opportunity to outperform even world-class grandmasters.

The 46th Olympiad in Samarkand is just heating up, and this historical setback for D. Gukesh has paved the way for an even more intense competition in the remaining rounds.

In your opinion, will D. Gukesh find his game in the upcoming rounds in Samarkand and return to the "2700 club" and the world's top ten? Can our representative Nodirbek Yakubboev surpass the reigning world champion in the rankings and break into the top 30? Leave your analytical thoughts and predictions in the comments and share this analysis of the chess drama in Samarkand with all chess enthusiasts and friends!

46th Chess OlympiadD. GukeshNodirbek YakubboevSamarkand
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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