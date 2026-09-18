One of the biggest and most unexpected events of the year has taken place in the world of football and sports marketing. Kylian Mbappé, the main star of Real Madrid and the French national team, has officially ended his cooperation with Nike, the US giant sports brand that has been his main technical sponsor for many years. According to a sensational report published by The Touchline based on insiders from the influential The Athletic, the French super striker has signed a long-term contract with ON, the rapidly developing innovative Swiss sports brand.

The most interesting part is that French football legend Thierry Henry turns out to be directly behind this agreement: Henry is expected to be officially appointed as the sports director for football of the Swiss company in the near future. In the current 2026/2027 season, Mbappé is in terrifying form, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists in just 7 appearances wearing the "royal club" shirt. Currently managed by renowned Portuguese specialist José Mourinho, the "whites" occupy 2nd place in the La Liga standings, trailing leaders Barcelona by 3 points, and on September 20 they will enter a very tense and uncompromising derby away against their fierce rival, Atlético Madrid.

So, what prompted Mbappé to abandon the Nike empire and switch to the Swiss brand, how does Thierry Henry intend to revolutionize the project, and what is the mood in the team ahead of the derby on September 20?

"The era ended with Nike and the Swiss choice": Mbappé's unusual decision

4 main aspects of the historical turning point in sports marketing:

Severing long-term ties with Nike: Kylian Mbappé, who has been the face of Nike since his first steps, stopped his major cooperation with the American brand and chose a new direction;

ON brand entering football: The Swiss company, previously famous for running and tennis (Roger Federer's project), is entering the football market with a striking step through Mbappé, the world's No. 1 star;

Thierry Henry's decisive role: Thierry Henry, who will soon become the football sports director at the ON brand, was the main figure in convincing Kylian to enter this strategic partnership;

Personal brand and independence: Mbappé is not just an advertising face, but is gaining the status of a direct shareholder and central hero in the development of the company's football segment.

"8 goals and 2 assists in 7 games": Mbappé's benefice in the 2026/2027 season

Terrifying statistical indicators of the French striker for Real Madrid:

8 goals in the season: Mbappé hit the opponents' gates 8 times in the first 7 official matches of the 2026/2027 season, becoming the sole leader in the "Pichichi" race;

Team benefit: The striker gave 2 accurate assists to his teammates, directly participating in a total of 10 goals;

Adaptation to Maresca and Mourinho's system: In the tactics of experienced coach José Mourinho who arrived in Madrid, Mbappé is tearing apart any defense as the main free striker.

September 20 — Madrid Derby: A fiery battle at the Wanda Metropolitano

The championship race in La Liga and the intrigue of the next round:

Chasing Barcelona: Although Real Madrid is in 2nd place in the championship table, they trail the leading Catalans by a mere 3-point gap;

Difficult away trip against Atlético: In the Madrid derby on September 20, the "whites" need only a victory; any loss of points can increase the gap;

Mbappé's test in the derby: Against the background of a new sponsorship contract and a wonderful goalscoring streak, Kylian becomes his team's main weapon in breaking through Atlético's iron defense.

Kylian Mbappé's exit from the Nike network and transition to the ON brand led by Thierry Henry demonstrated that in the football industry, transfers are taking place fiercely not only on green fields, but also among global brands.

In your opinion, how will Kylian Mbappé's abandonment of a world giant like Nike and signing a contract with the Swiss brand ON affect his financial and media level? Will José Mourinho's students win the hot Madrid derby against Atlético on September 20 and catch up with leaders Barcelona? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational twist in world football with all football fans and your friends!