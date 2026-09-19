Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov is not only securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup of England's grand club — Manchester City, but has also already become a true idol for local fans. In the English League Cup 3rd round match held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester hosted Norwich and claimed a resounding, undisputed 5:0 victory. In the match, 22-year-old Husanov started in the main squad, forming a central defensive tandem with Vitor Reis for the full 90 minutes. Moved back to the center by head coach Enzo Maresca, our compatriot left no chance for the opponent's forwards, becoming a crucial figure in keeping a clean sheet.

After the referee's final whistle, the entire Etihad Arena gave a standing ovation to the Uzbek legionnaire, as well as to Vitor Reis and Allan; the fans chanted Husanov's name loudly, making the stands shake with resonant shouts of "Khuuuus!». For his confident performance in the match, statistical giant Flashscore gave Abdukodir a solid 8.1 rating. Thanks to this crushing victory, the "Citizens" advanced to the next stage of the tournament and are now preparing to overcome the "Brighton" hurdle.

So, how did Maresca's tactical decision unlock Husanov's potential, what mental strength is the affection of the Etihad imparting to the Uzbek star, and how high are his prospects in the main Premier League matches?

«8.1 rating and a flawless 90 minutes»: Abdukodir Husanov's performance in numbers

Key indicators of our compatriot against Norwich:

Full 90 minutes of confidence: Husanov started the match from the first minutes and flawlessly controlled the defensive line until the end;

Solid wall in the center: Tested on the flanks in previous matches, Abdukodir this time, paired with Vitor Reis in his favorite central defense line, gave the opponent no chance to strike;

8.1 rating from Flashscore: As a result of the high rating, he, along with teammate Ayyoub Bouaddi (8.1), became the team's fourth most useful player;

A shout turned into a brand: As confirmed by the club's official website, during every ball interception, loud chants of "Khuuuus!" echo from the stands.

«5 unanswered goals and tournament top scorers»: The goal sensation at the Etihad

Manchester City — Norwich match protagonists:

Floyd Samba (8.4 rating): Scored two goals and was recognized as the Man of the Match (MVP);

Rayan Cherki (8.2 rating): Brought life to the attack with his creative actions and scored goal;

Allan (8.2 rating): Took control of the midfield and scored one goal;

Ryan McAidoo: Put his name on the scoresheet as the team's fifth goal in the landslide victory;

Next stage — Brighton: In the next round, City will face Brighton, who rely on pressing and fast counterattacks.

Tactical analysis: Why did Enzo Maresca trust the center to Husanov?

Conclusions of European football commentators and experts:

From versatility to leadership: Husanov's ability to play equally stably on the flanks and in the center maximizes tactical flexibility in defense for Maresca;

Superiority in the air and duels: Norwich's long balls and set-piece situations were completely neutralized thanks to Husanov's positional literacy;

High praise from English fans: In a constellation of stars like Manchester City, local stands chanting the name of the 22-year-old Uzbek defender is clear proof of the recognition of his top-tier skill.

Abdukodir Husanov's cool-headed and skillful performance over the Etihad once again demonstrated to the whole world that Uzbek football is taking a worthy place at the foundation of the world's strongest clubs.

In your opinion, can Abdukodir Husanov's super performance rated 8.1 against Norwich fully convince Enzo Maresca to field him in the starting lineup for the central matches of the English Premier League and the Champions League? What do you think about the fans at the Etihad applauding and shouting "Khuuuus"? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the Uzbek legionnaire's historic success in England with all football fans and friends!