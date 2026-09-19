Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans

·123·Sport
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans

Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov is not only securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup of England's grand club — Manchester City, but has also already become a true idol for local fans. In the English League Cup 3rd round match held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester hosted Norwich and claimed a resounding, undisputed 5:0 victory. In the match, 22-year-old Husanov started in the main squad, forming a central defensive tandem with Vitor Reis for the full 90 minutes. Moved back to the center by head coach Enzo Maresca, our compatriot left no chance for the opponent's forwards, becoming a crucial figure in keeping a clean sheet.

After the referee's final whistle, the entire Etihad Arena gave a standing ovation to the Uzbek legionnaire, as well as to Vitor Reis and Allan; the fans chanted Husanov's name loudly, making the stands shake with resonant shouts of "Khuuuus!». For his confident performance in the match, statistical giant Flashscore gave Abdukodir a solid 8.1 rating. Thanks to this crushing victory, the "Citizens" advanced to the next stage of the tournament and are now preparing to overcome the "Brighton" hurdle.

So, how did Maresca's tactical decision unlock Husanov's potential, what mental strength is the affection of the Etihad imparting to the Uzbek star, and how high are his prospects in the main Premier League matches?

«8.1 rating and a flawless 90 minutes»: Abdukodir Husanov's performance in numbers

Key indicators of our compatriot against Norwich:

  • Full 90 minutes of confidence: Husanov started the match from the first minutes and flawlessly controlled the defensive line until the end;

  • Solid wall in the center: Tested on the flanks in previous matches, Abdukodir this time, paired with Vitor Reis in his favorite central defense line, gave the opponent no chance to strike;

  • 8.1 rating from Flashscore: As a result of the high rating, he, along with teammate Ayyoub Bouaddi (8.1), became the team's fourth most useful player;

  • A shout turned into a brand: As confirmed by the club's official website, during every ball interception, loud chants of "Khuuuus!" echo from the stands.

«5 unanswered goals and tournament top scorers»: The goal sensation at the Etihad

Manchester City — Norwich match protagonists:

  • Floyd Samba (8.4 rating): Scored two goals and was recognized as the Man of the Match (MVP);

  • Rayan Cherki (8.2 rating): Brought life to the attack with his creative actions and scored goal;

  • Allan (8.2 rating): Took control of the midfield and scored one goal;

  • Ryan McAidoo: Put his name on the scoresheet as the team's fifth goal in the landslide victory;

  • Next stage — Brighton: In the next round, City will face Brighton, who rely on pressing and fast counterattacks.

Tactical analysis: Why did Enzo Maresca trust the center to Husanov?

Conclusions of European football commentators and experts:

  • From versatility to leadership: Husanov's ability to play equally stably on the flanks and in the center maximizes tactical flexibility in defense for Maresca;

  • Superiority in the air and duels: Norwich's long balls and set-piece situations were completely neutralized thanks to Husanov's positional literacy;

  • High praise from English fans: In a constellation of stars like Manchester City, local stands chanting the name of the 22-year-old Uzbek defender is clear proof of the recognition of his top-tier skill.

Abdukodir Husanov's cool-headed and skillful performance over the Etihad once again demonstrated to the whole world that Uzbek football is taking a worthy place at the foundation of the world's strongest clubs.

In your opinion, can Abdukodir Husanov's super performance rated 8.1 against Norwich fully convince Enzo Maresca to field him in the starting lineup for the central matches of the English Premier League and the Champions League? What do you think about the fans at the Etihad applauding and shouting "Khuuuus"? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the Uzbek legionnaire's historic success in England with all football fans and friends!

Abdukodir HusanovManchester CityEtihadNorwich
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Terrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face offTerrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face offToday, 11:53Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze face off ahead of the «Hype Georgia» tournament (video)Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze face off ahead of the «Hype Georgia» tournament (video)Today, 11:44Ilia Topuria Makes Serious Accusation Against Gaethje — How Did Justin Respond?Ilia Topuria Makes Serious Accusation Against Gaethje — How Did Justin Respond?Today, 11:36Alex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the worldAlex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the worldToday, 11:33"Bayern" and PSG will expose our weaknesses: Lamine Yamal names the main threat in the UCL"Bayern" and PSG will expose our weaknesses: Lamine Yamal names the main threat in the UCLToday, 11:17What is the ranking of the Uzbekistan national teams after the 3rd round of the Chess Olympiad?What is the ranking of the Uzbekistan national teams after the 3rd round of the Chess Olympiad?Today, 11:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev