Bruno Fernandes couldn't stay silent: Ronaldo's departure and secrets inside the team revealed

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Bruno Fernandes couldn't stay silent: Ronaldo's departure and secrets inside the team revealed

Ahead of the crucial UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 fixture against Norway, Portugal national team captain Bruno Fernandes reacted to the sensational news surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the team. The captain urged everyone to stop dividing and to maintain respect for the legendary star.

In an interview with Portugal's famous publication A Bola, Fernandes revealed details about the atmosphere inside the national team, his personal conversation with Ronaldo, and the tension that arose.

«I spoke with Cristiano»: The captain's sincere confession

Bruno Fernandes emphasized that nothing can change Cristiano Ronaldo's place in national football:

  • Eternal status: «No matter what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the eternal main symbol of the Portugal national team, Portuguese football, and our country. He is not only one of the greatest football players in history, but also a figure who holds a deep place in the heart of every Portuguese citizen», — Fernandes said.

  • Personal conversation: The captain stated that he had spoken with Ronaldo personally and that his contributions must transcend any controversial decisions.

Is there a division in the team?

The captain also gave a clear response to various rumors circulating in the media about factionalism:

  • «Family matter»: He noted that any family resolves its problems behind closed doors, and the national team should follow the same path. There are no divisions into groups within the team.

  • Focus on the pitch: To ignore outside pressure, the players spend their free time relaxing together and playing cards.

«I ask our people not to divide into two sides, but to approach all participants of the situation with respect. Krish was and remains our icon», — Bruno concluded.

Bruno FernandesCristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamNations League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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