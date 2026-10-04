Big sensation in Beijing: Kamilla Rakhimova defeats the world number 26!

A major sensation was recorded in the second round of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament taking place in the Chinese capital, Beijing. 25-year-old tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova, defending the honor of Uzbekistan, achieved a strong comeback victory over her famous Canadian opponent, world number 26 Leylah Fernandez.

According to Sports.kz, the court battle lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes and ended with a victory for Rakhimova, who showed composure in the decisive moments — 6:2, 4:6, 6:3.

Two and a half hours of drama and dominance in numbers

Taking complete control of the initiative in the first set, Rakhimova left almost no chance for her opponent and won 6:2. Although Fernandez equalized in the second set, the Uzbek athlete snatched the victory in the decisive third set thanks to precise shots and solid defense:

Break points: Throughout the match, Rakhimova successfully converted 5 out of 11 break point opportunities. Fernandez succeeded in only 2 out of 4 chances.

Second serve: Kamilla won a whopping 63 percent of points on her second serve, while the Canadian tennis player had this indicator at just 35 percent.

Another major test in the Round of 32

Thanks to this victory, Kamilla Rakhimova, who is ranked 76th in the WTA rankings, advanced to the third round (Round of 32) of the tournament.

In the next round, she will face the US representative and world number 13 tennis player Iva Jovic. The winner of this clash will advance to the fourth round (Round of 16) of the China Open.