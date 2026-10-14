A new leader in Uzbek tennis: Maria Timofeyeva is now the country's number one racket

Officially, a new leader has emerged in Uzbek women's tennis. According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Tennis Federation, talented tennis player Maria Timofeyeva achieved a high result in the updated WTA (Women's Tennis Association) rankings, attaining the status of the country's number one racket.

A confident performance at the prestigious tournament in Beijing allowed Timofeyeva to update her personal career record and seize leadership in the national rankings.

Personal record and triumphant run in Beijing

Maria Timofeyeva's sharp rise through the ranking positions was driven by her successful steps in China:

New record position: In the updated world rankings, Maria Timofeyeva immediately rose to the 63rd place . This is her highest achievement in her sports career, as her previous record was the 68th position;

Success at the WTA 1000 tournament: At the major tournament in Beijing, the tennis player successfully overcame the qualification stages and reached the third round of the main draw;

Ranking points: Thanks to this run, she added 135 valuable ranking points to her tally and significantly improved her position in the world rankings.

Shift in the national rankings

Prior to this, the status of Uzbekistan's number one women's racket belonged to another skilled tennis player — Kamilla Rakhimova:

Rakhimova's current position: In the updated list, Kamilla took the 69th position worldwide;

Timofeyeva's leadership: Occupying the 63rd place, Maria surpassed Rakhimova in national indicators and was recognized as the country's number one tennis player.

A new era under the flag of Uzbekistan

The fact that both athletes play for the Uzbekistan national team has become a major turning point for the country's tennis school:

Change of sporting citizenship: Timofeyeva and Rakhimova changed their sporting citizenship at the end of 2025 and chose to defend the honor of Uzbekistan;

Official confirmation: Maria's transition under the flag of Uzbekistan was officially reflected in the WTA system on October 20, 2025, while Kamilla's joining our national team was announced on December 1, 2025.

Currently, both tennis players are worthily defending the honor of our country in prestigious international tournaments, regularly recording high results in the world elite.