Uzbekistan on the verge of setting a historic record at the US Open

For the first time in the history of Uzbek tennis, three athletes could simultaneously participate in the women's singles main draw of the US Open. Kamilla Rakhimova and Maria Timofeeva in New York have received direct entry into the tournament, while Polina Kudermetova is the first alternate for the main draw.

If one of the participants withdraws from the tournament, Kudermetova will take her place. This would be a new historic achievement for Uzbekistan in Grand Slam tournaments.

Rakhimova and Timofeeva enter the main draw

Kamilla Rakhimova, ranked 78th in the world, has been included in the official list of participants for the US Open 2026 main draw.

Maria Timofeeva, ranked 84th in the WTA rankings, will also take the court in the main draw without having to participate in the qualifying rounds.

Thus, Uzbekistan's at least two representatives are confirmed to compete in the final Grand Slam tournament of the season in women's singles.

One step left for the third tennis player

Polina Kudermetova is currently ranked 111th in the world. She is the first alternate on the list for the US Open main draw.

This means that if any of the participants on the official list withdraws due to injury or other reasons, the vacant spot will be given to Kudermetova.

If this happens, it will be the first time in the history of Uzbek women's tennis that three athletes participate in the main draw of a single US Open tournament.

A new record for Uzbekistan

Previously, the number of tennis players representing Uzbekistan in a single season of the US Open has been at most two.

For several years, Denis Istomin and Akgul Amanmuradova represented the country simultaneously. However, having three Uzbek tennis players in the same tournament in women's singles has not been seen before.

The appearance of Rakhimova, Timofeeva, and Kudermetova together in the main draw could open a new chapter for the country's tennis.

All three athletes have changed their citizenship

Kamilla Rakhimova, Maria Timofeeva, and Polina Kudermetova are products of the Russian tennis school.

They previously competed in international tournaments under the Russian flag. Later, they changed their sporting citizenship and began competing for Uzbekistan.

Their high world rankings are significantly increasing the number of Uzbekistan's representatives in major international tournaments.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open 2026 is scheduled to be held in New York City from August 23 to September 13.

Now, the main focus is on Polina Kudermetova moving from the alternate list to the main draw. If this happens, Uzbek tennis will set a historic record for the number of its representatives at the US Open.