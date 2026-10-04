Rise in FIFA Ranking: Uzbekistan Climbs to 59th Place After Two Major Victories

The Uzbekistan national team's consecutive bright and convincing victories in international friendly matches have positively impacted their standing on the global stage. Following wins against continental powerhouses Iran and Syria, the "White Wolves" have climbed to 59th place in the live FIFA rankings.

As of October 3, our national team's total accumulated ranking points reached 1420.31 points. This represents a significant one-spot jump compared to the previous official figure (60th place).

+10.58 points in two matches: Analysis of numbers and victories

Our representatives not only played beautiful football in recent matches but also gained maximum benefits for their ranking:

3-1 victory over Iran: The match against one of the continental giants on September 24 earned our national team a substantial +6.83 ranking points;

4-1 thrashing of Syria: Thanks to the major victory in Tashkent on October 1, the tally increased by another +3.75 points.

Thus, the last two matches brought a total of 10.58 ranking points to the Uzbekistan national team's treasury.

Top-60 status: Narrow gap with Bosnia, Qatar left behind

There is an intense and tight race in this part of the ranking:

58th place (Bosnia and Herzegovina): After a 1-1 draw against Sweden, the Bosnians have accumulated 1420.36 points. The difference between Uzbekistan and Bosnia is now only 0.05 points; constituting

59th place (Uzbekistan): 1420.31 points;

60th place (Qatar): 1416.28 points — our compatriots have surpassed another strong Asian national team;

61st place (Tunisia): 1415.38 points.

Next challenge: Central clash in Seoul

Our national team is preparing for the next serious test to further improve their ranking and take a step toward the top fifty. On October 6, our representatives will face the South Korea national team away, where the continent's top stars are gathered.

A positive result in this away match could propel Uzbekistan even higher in the international table.