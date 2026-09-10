Bakhodir Jalolov rises in WBC rankings: Approaching the top ten

Uzbekistan's famous heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov has moved up another spot in the updated WBC rankings. In the list updated as of September 3, Jalolov from 13th to 11th place has risen. This brings him closer to the top ten in the rankings of one of the world's most prestigious boxing organizations.

Notably, there is also a change in the position ahead of Jalolov: Ukrainian Andrii Novytskyi has moved from 12th to 10th place. The top spot in the ranking is still held by the Briton Tyson Fury .

Jalolov moved up two places

In the September WBC rankings, Bakhodir Jalolov took 11th place. He was in 13th place in the previous list.

Thus, the Uzbek boxer climbed two spots in a single update.

Indicator Result Previous ranking 13th place New ranking 11th place Change +2 places Current ranking date September 3, 2026 Category Heavyweight

Jalolov is listed in 11th place in the official WBC list.

Who is ahead of him?

Tyson Fury holds the first place in the heavyweight ranking where Jalolov is located.

Following him are famous boxers such as Anthony Joshua, Frank Sanchez, Deontay Wilder, and Moses Itauma.

The top ten in the September WBC rankings are as follows:

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Frank Sanchez Deontay Wilder Moses Itauma Efe Ajagba Joseph Parker Rico Verhoeven Richard Riakporhe Andrii Novytskyi

11. Bakhodir Jalolov

So, the Uzbek boxer is only one spot away from the top ten.

Novytskyi also moved up along with Jalolov

One of the boxers closest to Jalolov in the rankings is the Ukrainian Andrii Novytskyi.

He also improved his position, rising from 12th to 10th place . As a result, Novytskyi entered the top ten, and Jalolov settled in 11th place.

The change in the rankings of these two boxers shows how quickly the competition in the heavyweight division is changing.

Jalolov's professional ring record

Jalolov remains one of the main hopes for Uzbek fans in professional boxing.

His record is — 17 wins, 15 knockouts.

This indicator shows the high efficiency of the boxer in his professional career: 15 out of 17 wins ended before the final bell.

Jalolov's last fight was held on May 9, 2026, in Manchester . At that time, he defeated the Croatian Agron Smakici early.

Next step — WBC top ten

With Jalolov rising to 11th place, the most interesting point is now clear: when will the Uzbek boxer enter the WBC top ten?

To do this, he will need to surpass Novytskyi, who is currently in 10th place in the rankings.

At the moment, boxers with big names in world boxing are ahead of Jalolov in the WBC rankings. Therefore, his next rise in the rankings will be of even greater importance.

Especially against the backdrop of strong competition in the heavyweight division, every new victory can move Jalolov to a higher position.

The Uzbek boxer has taken another step on the road to the championship

The official WBC ranking updated on September 3 shows that Jalolov's position has improved.

From 13th to 11th place — a two-spot rise.

Now one clear goal is visible ahead: entering the WBC top ten.

Jalolov's future fights will determine how quickly he approaches this goal.