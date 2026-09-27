Amir Ghalenoei Makes Sensation Statement After Defeat to Uzbekistan!

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Amir Ghalenoei Makes Sensation Statement After Defeat to Uzbekistan!

In a match that caused a huge resonance in Central Asian and continental football, the Uzbekistan national team confidently defeated its historically difficult rival, the Iran national team, 3:1 on home soil. After the match, the head coach of the Persians, Amir Ghalenoei, delivered an extremely open, courageous, and emotional speech at the press conference, officially apologizing to the entire people of Iran. Ghalenoei openly admitted that the team's mainstays, the experienced players, unexpectedly made "childish mistakes," and that consecutive goals conceded while controlling the game completely ruined their plans.

The specialist acknowledged the rapid growth of the Uzbekistan national team and the presence of a strong coach in our ranks. At the same time, instead of shifting the burden of defeat onto his players, the coach stated that he takes full responsibility upon himself and expressed confidence that the team will take to the field in a much stronger condition in the upcoming match against Russia.

"Childish mistakes, an apology, and Ghalenoei's admission": 5 main points of the Iranian coach's statement

The most important official theses and facts voiced at the press conference:

  • Open apology to the Iranian people: Amir Ghalenoei officially apologized to all fans and his people for the historic 3:1 defeat;

  • "The main culprit is myself personally": The coach took full responsibility and blame upon his shoulders, accepting the defeat like a man;

  • Gross mistakes by experienced players: It was emphasized that the goals were conceded due to gross childish mistakes by leading players while Iran was controlling the game;

  • Acknowledgment of the development of Uzbek football: Ghalenoei noted that Uzbekistan is developing steadily, and that our ranks feature quality players and a good coach;

  • Promise ahead of the match against Russia: The coach stated that proper conclusions will be drawn from this defeat and the team will return to optimal condition before the upcoming match against Russia.

Uzbekistan vs. Iran encounter: Problems and acknowledged facts through the eyes of Amir Ghalenoei

Table of official analysis of the causes of the 1:3 defeat by the Iran head coach:

Issues raised

Situation and shortcomings during the game

Amir Ghalenoei's conclusion and position

First and second goals conceded

Disarray while Iran was in control of the game

"Our experienced players made very childish mistakes"

Major squad changes

New players played for the national team for the first time

Some showed themselves well, but time is needed for adaptation

Performance of the opponent (Uzbekistan)

Fast counterattacks and high intensity

"Uzbekistan is developing rapidly, they have a strong coach"

Responsibility for the defeat

Individual defensive errors and disarray

"The main culprit is me, the responsibility is entirely mine"

Physical condition of the team

First FIFA days after the World Cup, form is not fully achieved

We are not yet in optimal condition, but these mistakes will be eliminated

Next plan (against Russia)

Analyzing mistakes and reviewing the squad

The team will be much more organized and stronger in the match against Russia

Football expertise: Why is Iran losing after conceding 3 goals a historic event?

Conclusions of Asian football experts, international sports commentators, and tactical analysts:

  • "Breach of the Iranian defensive monopoly": The Iran national team has long been known as one of the most solid, defensive, and impenetrable teams on the continent; the fact that they conceded 3 goals from Uzbekistan proves how effectively the Uzbek attacking line and tactical scheme worked;

  • Breaking the psychological barrier: Every match against Iran in recent years has been nervous and difficult; this bright 3:1 victory in Fergana showed that our national team has completely shaken off the Iran complex and is able to play not on equal terms, but with superiority against any giant in Asia;

  • Ghalenoei's courageous character: The fact that he apologized to his people, saying "I am to blame" instead of blaming the defeat on referees or force majeure circumstances, demonstrated the coach's high culture and also indicated that problems in the Iran dressing room (generational change, lack of concentration) are serious.

In your opinion, does Uzbekistan's confident 3:1 victory over Iran mean that our team has become the number 1 force on the continent? As Amir Ghalenoei said, is Iran's defeat an accidental mistake by experienced players, or the product of high tactical skill of Fabio Cannavaro and our national team's coaching staff? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the historic victory of Uzbek football with all fans!

Amir GhalenoeiUzbekistan national teamIran national team3:1 victory
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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