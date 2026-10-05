FIFA Instructor: A Specialist with International Experience Has Arrived in Uzbekistan's Refereeing System

Following numerous controversial situations, disputable decisions related to refereeing in Uzbekistan Super League matches, and widespread public criticism, serious personnel changes took place in the leadership of the Uzbekistan Football Referee Center.

Instead of Mamur Saidqosimov, who had been leading the organization, internationally renowned specialist Farhod Abdullayev was appointed as the new director. It was reported that the former head Saidqosimov will also continue his activities within the center's system.

Details of the Appointment and Official Announcement

Earlier, the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Referee Center reported that Farhod Abdullayev was involved in the system in order to take football refereeing in the country to a new level, improve the professional skills of referees, and train a new generation meeting international standards. However, at that time, the change in the organization's leadership was not fully disclosed.

Shortly after, Farhod Abdullayev himself officially confirmed through his official social media page that he had started working as the director of the Uzbekistan Football Referee Center.

World Cup Expert: Who is Farhod Abdullayev?

The new leader's experience and professional career raise high hopes for reforming Uzbek football refereeing:

Member of the World Cups Panel: He worked effectively on the special expert panel for preparing referees for the 2018, 2022, and 2026 FIFA World Cups;

Global Coaching Status: Since 2011, he has conducted over 170 official training courses and seminars for FIFA and AFC in more than 50 countries around the world;

Over 30 Years of Extensive Experience: Having more than 30 years of rich practical and theoretical experience in the field of football refereeing, Abdullayev has been heading the Saudi Arabia Referee Department in recent years.

Demand for a New Stage in Refereeing

For reference, in previous years, experienced specialists such as Erkin Baxtiyorov and Laziz Qo‘chqorov headed the Uzbekistan Referee Center.

At a time when pressure and debates surrounding referees' decisions in the local championship have intensified, international expert Farhod Abdullayev taking the reins of the center is expected to be a decisive step in perfecting the work of the VAR system and establishing transparent activities for referees.