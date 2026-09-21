«If they don't interfere with us, we'll be champions»: Mourinho after the defeat in the Madrid derby

The championship race in the Spanish La Liga took an even more intense and controversial turn following an unexpected result in the Madrid derby. The "Royal Club" suffered a 1:2 home defeat to their fierce rival "Atletico", falling a full 6 points behind league leaders "Barcelona". Following this painful defeat, head coach Jose Mourinho severely criticized the refereeing decisions at a press conference, openly hinting that third-party forces are influencing the outcome of the La Liga championship.

In a statement to the prestigious AS publication, the Portuguese specialist emphasized that obvious obstacles are being put in "Real's" way, replying: "If they leave us alone and we are given the opportunity to compete equally with everyone, there is still a long way to go." Although the coach refrained from calling it a pre-arranged plan, he ironically described the Referee Committee's appointment as a "blunder by the poor souls."

So, who is the 41-year-old referee mentioned by Mourinho and the figure with a rich history against "Real," can the "whites" erase the 6-point gap, and could this statement be punished by the La Liga Disciplinary Committee?

«Unequal struggle, 6-point gap and suspicious appointment»: Mourinho's 5 hot confessions

The main points and arguments that caused a major resonance in the press after the Madrid derby:

Devastating blow from "Atletico": "Real" lost the derby 1:2, letting the gap with Catalonia's "Barcelona" reach 6 points;

«Just leave us alone»: The head coach stressed that the championship race is not over yet, but there will only be fair competition if there is no pressure from the referees;

Attempt to deny a pre-arranged conspiracy: Mourinho stated that he doesn't want to think of this as a special plan, but simply wants to believe that the Referee Committee makes mistakes just like coaches and players do;

Open objection to the refereeing crew: The appointment of the 41-year-old inexperienced referee paired with another specialist having a rich history against "Real" for the derby was sharply condemned;

Mental attack tactic: Staying true to his style, Mourinho shifted all the pressure from the players onto the referees and organizers after the defeat.

The Madrid derby and the situation in La Liga: "Real's" condition in numbers

Analysis of the derby result and the coach's objections:

Criteria and parameters Status before the Madrid derby Status and indicators after the derby Madrid derby score — "Real Madrid" 1:2 "Atletico Madrid" Gap with leaders "Barcelona" 3-point difference Increased to 6 points (Dangerous distance) Mourinho's main accusation Quick tactical changes Biased appointment by the Referee Committee Objection to the referee crew Executed decisions 41-year-old head referee and biased assistant Championship opportunity Highly stable «If they leave us alone and give us equal conditions, we will fight»

Football and refereeing expertise: What lies behind this appearance by Jose Mourinho?

Conclusions of Spanish football analysts and sports commentators:

Mourinho's classic "shield" style: Jose is considered one of the world's best at shifting the attention of the press and public away from his players' mistakes and onto the topic of refereeing every time he loses points in important matches;

Putting pressure on the Referee Committee: By heavily criticizing the referees as early as the first part of the season, he is trying to make referees make more cautious decisions regarding "Real" in subsequent rounds;

6-point abyss with "Barcelona": Falling 6 points behind "Barcelona" in an uncompromising championship like La Liga seriously jeopardizes the fate of the championship, which is why "Real" must quickly restore the psychological environment;

Risk of disciplinary punishment: The Royal Spanish Football Federation usually applies strict fines and disqualification measures against coaches who question the integrity of referees, and Mourinho is likely to face punishment for this statement as well.

This sensational interview by Jose Mourinho has once again ignited controversies surrounding refereeing in the Spanish championship.

In your opinion, was "Real's" defeat to "Atletico" really caused by referee errors, or are there problems in the team's play? Do you believe the "whites" can erase the 6-point gap and snatch the championship from "Barcelona"? Leave your personal analysis and thoughts in the comments, and share the article about the hottest football scandal in La Liga with all your friends and "Real" fans!