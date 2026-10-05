Conflict at the Asian Games: Chinese commentator accuses Uzbek specialist

A major brawl broke out at the end of the fierce battle for the bronze medals in the men's football program at the Asian Games. In the dramatic clash for third place in the competition, the China U-23 national team defeated Uzbekistan U-23 representatives on a penalty shootout and snatched the prize place.

However, the emotional clash that occurred on the green pitch after the final whistle is causing serious discussion among the football communities of the two countries. Well-known Chinese sports commentator and blogger Dun Lu posted a video on social networks claiming that after the match, one of the representatives of the Uzbekistan national team physically attacked Chinese striker Zhang Yuning.

"He choked me": The Chinese commentator's claim

In the video distributed by Dun Lu, he dwelt on the details of the mass disagreement that arose between the two teams after the end of the match:

«After the match, an employee of the Uzbekistan delegation came over and directly grabbed Zhang Yuning by the neck and choked him. This was now going really too far! Zhang at first prepared to respond sharply to him, but fortunately, realizing the situation, he kept his cool at the last second. After that, a major mass dispute began between the players and coaching staff of both sides. Zhang showed his neck, protested to those around him, saying “he choked me,” and immediately went to look for the referee to lodge a complaint».

The referee's inattention and backstage protest

According to the Chinese journalist, the striker, who claimed he was injured, could not find justice from the refereeing group either:

Wrong address: Zhang Yuning initially went to complain to another official standing in refereeing attire, but it turned out that he was not the main referee;

The main referee's reaction: Even though the player found the real main referee, showed the marks on his neck and explained the situation, the referee preferred not to interfere in the situation to avoid excessive tension and problems on the pitch and ordered the player to leave the field;

Continuation of the protest: Seeing that no measures were taken by the referee, the Chinese player continued to voice objections towards the representatives of the Uzbekistan national team.

Dun Lu concluded his speech in an openly provocative tone: «No matter what happened, the victory is ours. And how difficult and painful it was for anyone is well known to the losers themselves».

It remains open whether an official investigation will be launched and organizational measures taken by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) or the AFC Disciplinary Committee regarding this controversial situation.