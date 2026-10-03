Asian Games: Uzbekistan U-23 lost in the match for the bronze medal(video)

The football match for 3rd place at the Asian Games taking place in Japan turned into a truly dramatic struggle. The Uzbekistan U-23 national team, led by Ravshan Khaydarov, took the pitch against China for the bronze medals.

The intense and goal-rich regular time ended in a 2:2 draw. In the penalty shootout that determined the winner, fortune favored the Chinese players — 3:4.

Late comeback and penalty shootout

The match initially began with the opponent's active play:

In the 13th minute , Hetoo opened the scoring for China — 1:0.

In the 43rd minute , our compatriot Bakhromov leveled the score, ensuring a draw going into halftime — 1:1.

At the start of the second half, in the 53rd minute , Yudong put the Chinese ahead again — 2:1.

As the regular time of the match was coming to an end, in the 90th minute, substitute Shodiboyev showed heroism, bringing the score to 2:2.

However, in the nerve-wracking penalty shootout, the China U-23 team prevailed 4:3, claiming the bronze medal of the Asian Games. The Uzbekistan youth national team finished the tournament in 4th place.

Asian Games. 3rd place match protocol

China U-23 — Uzbekistan U-23 2:2 (pen. shoot-out — 4:3)

Goals: Hetoo (13), Yudong (53) — Bakhromov (43), Shodiboyev (90).