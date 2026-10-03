Asian Games: Uzbekistan U-23 lost in the match for the bronze medal(video)
The football match for 3rd place at the Asian Games taking place in Japan turned into a truly dramatic struggle. The Uzbekistan U-23 national team, led by Ravshan Khaydarov, took the pitch against China for the bronze medals.
The intense and goal-rich regular time ended in a 2:2 draw. In the penalty shootout that determined the winner, fortune favored the Chinese players — 3:4.
Late comeback and penalty shootout
The match initially began with the opponent's active play:
In the 13th minute, Hetoo opened the scoring for China — 1:0.
In the 43rd minute, our compatriot Bakhromov leveled the score, ensuring a draw going into halftime — 1:1.
At the start of the second half, in the 53rd minute, Yudong put the Chinese ahead again — 2:1.
As the regular time of the match was coming to an end, in the 90th minute, substitute Shodiboyev showed heroism, bringing the score to 2:2.
However, in the nerve-wracking penalty shootout, the China U-23 team prevailed 4:3, claiming the bronze medal of the Asian Games. The Uzbekistan youth national team finished the tournament in 4th place.
Asian Games. 3rd place match protocol
China U-23 — Uzbekistan U-23 2:2 (pen. shoot-out — 4:3)
Goals: Hetoo (13), Yudong (53) — Bakhromov (43), Shodiboyev (90).
Uzbekistan U-23 lineup: 21. Muratbayev, 2. Khamidov, 3. Murtazoyev, 4. Rizaqulov, 7. Bakhromov, 10. Urinboyev (captain), 11. Jumayev, 13. Tolqunbekov, 14. Fayzullayev, 17. Abdurahmonov, 19. Karimov.
Substitutes: Murkayev, Khushvaqtov, Khayrullayev, Saidov, Rustamov, Abdunazarov, Reyimov, Urmonjonov, Abdullayev, Ibraimov, Shodiboyev.
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