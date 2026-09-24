At the XX Summer Asian Games currently taking place in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan celebrated another sensational success. A member of our national artistic gymnastics team, our skilled athlete Utkirbek Juraev, demonstrated unmatched mastery in the pommel horse final—one of the continent's most complex and delicate apparatuses—and was awarded the gold medal of the competition! In the final round, the panel of judges highly praised our compatriot's routine, which was rich in complex elements and executed with extreme precision and perfection, awarding him 14.733 points.

This fantastic result left none of the rivals any chance to catch up, turning Utkirbek Juraev into the absolute champion of the Asian Games. This gold medal enriched the medal treasury of the sports delegation of Uzbekistan at the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" event with another top-level main prize and further elevated the position of our gymnastics school in the continental elite. It is worth noting that these days, Uzbek athletes in various sports disciplines are continuing fierce battles for the highest steps of the podium in the arenas of Japan.

So, what weight does Juraev's score of 14.733 points carry in the standards of world gymnastics, what new breath will this victory instill in our national gymnastics, and what new opportunities do the medal leaps in Nagoya open up for our delegation?

"14.733 points, pommel horse, and the gold finish": 5 key points of the historical victory

Important facts and indicators from Utkirbek Juraev's victory at the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" competition:

Gold medal on the pommel horse: Utkirbek Juraev left all continental grandees behind in gymnastics' most complex discipline, taking 1st place;

Record 14.733 points from the judges: Our athlete's movements, element complexity, and execution cleanliness were evaluated by the judges with a high score of 14.733;

Asian Games Champion title: Proving his absolute dominance, our compatriot officially became the champion of the XX Asian Games;

New achievement of Uzbek artistic gymnastics: This gold medal went down in history as one of the largest and most significant continental-scale achievements of Uzbekistan's artistic gymnastics;

Top quality contribution to the delegation's tally: This triumph served to further strengthen the position of the Uzbekistan team in the overall medal table.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Pommel horse final and analysis of Juraev's result

Comparison of our athlete's indicators, routine complexity, and final parameters:

Indicators and criteria Utkirbek Juraev (Uzbekistan) Other finalists in the final Sports discipline and apparatus Artistic gymnastics: Pommel horse Pommel horse finalists Score given by the judges 14.733 points (Absolute highest indicator) Scores lower than 14.733 Won medal GOLD MEDAL (1st place) Silver and bronze medals Element execution and cleanliness Perfect balance, complex rotations, and precise landing Minor mistakes and point deductions Sports title and status XX Asian Games Champion Asian Games medalists Contribution to the delegation Another valuable gold for Uzbekistan's tally —

Gymnastics expertise and analysis: Why are 14.733 points and the gold on the pommel horse apparatus important?

Conclusions of international sports commentators and leading gymnastics experts:

"Pommel horse" — the most capricious apparatus: In artistic gymnastics, the pommel horse demands millimeter-precision balance, strong shoulder and arm muscles, and absolute psychological concentration from the athlete; on this apparatus, even the smallest mistake leads to a fall or a sharp drop in points; Juraev executing a flawless routine under such pressure demonstrated his world-class composure;

International value of 14.733 points: In the modern gymnastics scoring system, recording a result higher than 14.7 points means that the athlete is a main contender for the podium not only on the continent, but also at world championships and the Olympic Games;

Breaking the hegemony of China and Japan: Traditionally in artistic gymnastics, athletes from Japan and China are considered unequaled in the world; snatching this gold medal in their own home, on Japanese soil, is a great leap in the history of Uzbek gymnastics;

Bright prospect in the Olympic cycle: This victory sharply increases Utkirbek Juraev's chances of contention for future Summer Olympic Games licenses and medals, strengthening our national team's reserve.

Utkirbek Juraev, who proudly made the anthem of Uzbekistan resound across Japan's sports arenas, wrote another glorious page in the chronicle of our country's sports.

In your opinion, can this brilliant victory achieved by Utkirbek Juraev with 14.733 points at the Asian Games also turn into a gold medal at the upcoming Olympic Games in artistic gymnastics? Personally, how do you assess our gymnasts leaving behind giants like host Japan and China? Leave your feedback and congratulations to our champion in the comments and share this article that inspires national pride with all sports fans!