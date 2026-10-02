Humoyun Sultanov wins bronze again: Our tennis player repeated the historical result

·2·Sport
Humoyun Sultanov wins bronze again: Our tennis player repeated the historical result

Humoyun Sultanov, a representative of the Uzbekistan national team, delivered another medal to Uzbek tennis at the XX Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya-2026. Our compatriot finished the men's singles competition with a bronze medal.

Stepping onto the court in the semifinals, Sultanov faced Coleman Wong from Hong Kong for a ticket to the final. In this crucial match, our tennis player lost to his opponent and concluded his participation in the tournament in third place.

The battle for the final spot in the semifinals

Humoyun Sultanov participated worthily in the singles events at the Aichi–Nagoya-2026 Asian Games.

However, in the decisive stage, he was awaited by Hong Kong's strong representative Coleman Wong. In the semifinal match fought for a spot in the final, Sultanov lost to his opponent.

Thus, the Uzbek tennis player could not continue the fight for the gold medal. However, reaching the semifinals guaranteed him a bronze medal.

Humoyun Sultanov finished the Aichi–Nagoya-2026 Asian Games with a bronze medal.

Most notably — the result was repeated

This result of Sultanov is also significant for another reason.

Previously, our compatriot had also won a bronze medal in the men's singles at the Hangzhou-2022 Asian Games.

This means Humoyun Sultanov has climbed to the podium in the singles event at two consecutive Asian Games tournaments.

Competition

Category

Result

Hangzhou-2022

Men's Singles

Bronze

Aichi–Nagoya-2026

Men's Singles

Bronze

Another medal for Uzbek tennis

Humoyun Sultanov's bronze medal at the Aichi–Nagoya-2026 Asian Games became another valuable result for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Even though the tennis player missed the opportunity to reach the final, winning a bronze medal in the singles event at the second consecutive Asian Games indicates his consistent results.

Most importantly, Sultanov once again took a place on the podium at one of the largest continental competitions. Aichi–Nagoya-2026 will go down in history as another medal-winning Asian Games in his sports career.

Humoyun SultanovNagoya-2026 Asian GamesUzbek tennisBronze medal
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Drama of the fourth day and 4 new bronzes: Uzbekistan drops to 14th place at the Asian GamesDrama of the fourth day and 4 new bronzes: Uzbekistan drops to 14th place at the Asian Games23 September 19:37Today in Aichi-Nagoya Uzbekistan wins 9 medals: two golds capturedToday in Aichi-Nagoya Uzbekistan wins 9 medals: two golds captured30 September 19:43Unexpected resignation: "Khorezm" terminates contract with Sergey TokovUnexpected resignation: "Khorezm" terminates contract with Sergey Tokov14 September 23:58Shohista Nazarova wins bronze medal at Aichi-Nagoya 2026Shohista Nazarova wins bronze medal at Aichi-Nagoya 202628 September 14:56Our rowers finish the competition on the podium at the Asian GamesOur rowers finish the competition on the podium at the Asian Games24 September 17:24Samariddin Kuchkarov defeats Tajik opponent to win bronzeSamariddin Kuchkarov defeats Tajik opponent to win bronze30 September 18:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov