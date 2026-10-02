Humoyun Sultanov wins bronze again: Our tennis player repeated the historical result

Humoyun Sultanov, a representative of the Uzbekistan national team, delivered another medal to Uzbek tennis at the XX Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya-2026. Our compatriot finished the men's singles competition with a bronze medal.

Stepping onto the court in the semifinals, Sultanov faced Coleman Wong from Hong Kong for a ticket to the final. In this crucial match, our tennis player lost to his opponent and concluded his participation in the tournament in third place.

The battle for the final spot in the semifinals

Humoyun Sultanov participated worthily in the singles events at the Aichi–Nagoya-2026 Asian Games.

However, in the decisive stage, he was awaited by Hong Kong's strong representative Coleman Wong. In the semifinal match fought for a spot in the final, Sultanov lost to his opponent.

Thus, the Uzbek tennis player could not continue the fight for the gold medal. However, reaching the semifinals guaranteed him a bronze medal.

Humoyun Sultanov finished the Aichi–Nagoya-2026 Asian Games with a bronze medal.

Most notably — the result was repeated

This result of Sultanov is also significant for another reason.

Previously, our compatriot had also won a bronze medal in the men's singles at the Hangzhou-2022 Asian Games.

This means Humoyun Sultanov has climbed to the podium in the singles event at two consecutive Asian Games tournaments.

Competition Category Result Hangzhou-2022 Men's Singles Bronze Aichi–Nagoya-2026 Men's Singles Bronze

Another medal for Uzbek tennis

Humoyun Sultanov's bronze medal at the Aichi–Nagoya-2026 Asian Games became another valuable result for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Even though the tennis player missed the opportunity to reach the final, winning a bronze medal in the singles event at the second consecutive Asian Games indicates his consistent results.

Most importantly, Sultanov once again took a place on the podium at one of the largest continental competitions. Aichi–Nagoya-2026 will go down in history as another medal-winning Asian Games in his sports career.