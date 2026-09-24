Another magnificent triumph that will be written in golden letters in the history of Uzbekistan's sports was recorded in the rowing program of the 20th Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, in the final race of the lightweight double sculls (Lm2x) event, our skilled rowers defending the honor of our country — Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaraliyev — finished first with absolute dominance and added a precious gold medal to our delegation's tally.

The significance of this victory lies in the fact that this invincible duo was also recognized as unmatched at this year's World Championship, celebrating a planetary title. In the fierce race held on the Nagoya water basin, the tandem of Nurmatov and Safaraliyev flawlessly justified their status, leaving behind all the famous continental giants and deservedly adding the 20th Asian Games championship crown next to their world championship title. This historic victory by the Uzbek rowers significantly boosted our delegation's gold medal reserves and provided incomparable momentum to advance boldly to the top ranks in the overall team standings.

So, what hard work lies behind the absolute hegemony of Nurmatov and Safaraliyev in the Lm2x event, how will this victory strengthen Uzbekistan's position in water sports, and what new records await our athletes ahead?

"From the World Crown to the Asian Championship": 5 key points of the golden finish in Nagoya

The most important facts and details from the glorious victory announced by the National Olympic Committee:

Another gold medal of the Asian Games: Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaraliyev acted faster than all their rivals in the final race, claiming the top prize;

Merger of world and continental champion titles: Having won gold at this year's world championship, our athletes also became champions at the Asian Games, proving that they are the absolute leaders of their weight class;

Tactical skill in the Lm2x program: In the lightweight double sculls race, our athletes demonstrated impeccable performance in terms of synchronous movement and high speed;

An important gold for the delegation's tally: The quality indicator of the Uzbekistan national team in the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" medal table rose by another step;

Recognition of the Uzbek water sports school: Consecutive golds achieved in rowing and canoeing at the 20th Asian Games confirmed that our national school has entered the global elite.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Analysis of the Lm2x final event and the champions' performance metrics

Analytical indicators based on the sporting status, discipline, and results of our athletes:

Criteria and Disciplines Representatives of Uzbekistan (Nurmatov / Safaraliyev) Other Continental Competitors Sport and Event Rowing: Lm2x (Lightweight Men's Double Sculls) Lm2x event finalists Athletes' Status Reigning world champions and now Asian Games champions Medalists of continental and regional championships Position in the Final Race 1st place (GOLD MEDAL) 2nd and 3rd places (silver and bronze) Tactical Action and Synchronicity Complete lead from start to finish and a record finish Attempts to catch up and resistance Contribution to the Delegation's Table Another highest-level gold medal to Uzbekistan's treasury — Future Olympic Prospects Main favorite status for the Paris and Los Angeles Games Fight for international ranking points

Sports Expertise and Analysis: Why is the Nurmatov and Safaraliyev tandem considered a phenomenon in the world elite?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and the national coaching staff:

"Two peaks in one year": Being unmatched in both the world championship and the continental Asian Games within a single calendar year requires an athlete to maintain peak physical form for a long time; the consistency of Shahzod and Sobirjon demonstrates their world-class professionalism;

Fine features of the Lm2x format: Weight is strictly controlled in lightweight competitions, where every gram of an athlete's muscle mass must work toward explosive power and speed; the speed set by our representatives was recognized as unmatched on a continental scale;

"Golden wave" in water sports: Following Shohsanam Sherzodova's gold in canoeing, the success of Nurmatov and Safaraliyev in the rowing event sharply increases the quality of Uzbekistan's medals in Nagoya and firmly establishes our delegation among the strong;

Upcoming Olympic plans: Having secured both world and Asian championship titles, this duo is officially recognized as one of our country's main medal hopes in the upcoming Summer Olympic Games.

Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaraliyev, who shone in the waters of Japan, have written another bright and unforgettable page in our national sports history.

In your opinion, will Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaraliyev, who won both world and Asian Games championships within a year, be able to conquer the gold medal at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games as well? How personally do you rate the medal series of our rowers at "Aichi-Nagoya-2026"? Leave your thoughts and warm congratulations to our heroes in the comments and share this winning report with all sports fans!