Thrilling Heavyweight Clash: Alex Pereira to Face Sergei Pavlovich

Another mega-fight long awaited by fans has been officially confirmed in the UFC world. Former two-division champion and Brazilian phenomenon Alex Pereira will face dangerous Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich, who is ranked 2nd in the heavyweight division, in his next bout.

According to the promotion's official website, the clash between the two heavy hitters has been set as the co-main event of the numbered UFC 335 pay-per-view tournament, which will take place on December 12 of this year in Las Vegas, USA.

A 5-Round Battle Despite Being Non-Title

Taking into account the high importance of this fight and its potential title eliminator status, UFC management has scheduled the bout for a full 5 rounds:

Battle of Rankings: The winner of this clash is expected to become the official #1 contender for the heavyweight championship belt;

Knockout Guarantee: Both fighters possess some of the heaviest punches in martial arts history, making a premature finish highly likely.

Fighters' Current Status and Statistics

Both contenders are stepping into the octagon following crucial results in their most recent outings:

Sergey Pavlovich (21-3): The Russian heavyweight master last stepped into the octagon in May at UFC Fight Night 277, where he scored a stoppage victory over Brazil's Tallison Teixeira, once again proving his terrifying power;

Alex Pereira (13-4): "Poatan" competed against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in his last fight on June 14, suffering a loss via technical knockout. For the Brazilian star, this fight is a do-or-die battle to reclaim his position in the heavyweight division and re-enter the title race.

There is no doubt that the December 12 evening in Las Vegas will turn out to be one of the hottest fights of the year, deciding who will lead the pack among heavyweight kings.