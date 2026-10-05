Thrilling Heavyweight Clash: Alex Pereira to Face Sergei Pavlovich

·33·Sport
Thrilling Heavyweight Clash: Alex Pereira to Face Sergei Pavlovich

Another mega-fight long awaited by fans has been officially confirmed in the UFC world. Former two-division champion and Brazilian phenomenon Alex Pereira will face dangerous Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich, who is ranked 2nd in the heavyweight division, in his next bout.

According to the promotion's official website, the clash between the two heavy hitters has been set as the co-main event of the numbered UFC 335 pay-per-view tournament, which will take place on December 12 of this year in Las Vegas, USA.

A 5-Round Battle Despite Being Non-Title

Taking into account the high importance of this fight and its potential title eliminator status, UFC management has scheduled the bout for a full 5 rounds:

  • Battle of Rankings: The winner of this clash is expected to become the official #1 contender for the heavyweight championship belt;

  • Knockout Guarantee: Both fighters possess some of the heaviest punches in martial arts history, making a premature finish highly likely.

Fighters' Current Status and Statistics

Both contenders are stepping into the octagon following crucial results in their most recent outings:

  • Sergey Pavlovich (21-3): The Russian heavyweight master last stepped into the octagon in May at UFC Fight Night 277, where he scored a stoppage victory over Brazil's Tallison Teixeira, once again proving his terrifying power;

  • Alex Pereira (13-4): "Poatan" competed against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in his last fight on June 14, suffering a loss via technical knockout. For the Brazilian star, this fight is a do-or-die battle to reclaim his position in the heavyweight division and re-enter the title race.

There is no doubt that the December 12 evening in Las Vegas will turn out to be one of the hottest fights of the year, deciding who will lead the pack among heavyweight kings.

Alex PereiraSergei PavlovichUFC 335Las Vegas
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Alex Pereira Wants Heavyweight Rematch with Ciryl GaneAlex Pereira Wants Heavyweight Rematch with Ciryl Gane18 June 22:56Ciryl Gane defeats Alex Pereira to win championship beltCiryl Gane defeats Alex Pereira to win championship belt15 June 09:25Alex Pereira sends a message to all heavyweight fightersAlex Pereira sends a message to all heavyweight fighters11 June 17:36Brazilian UFC Star Pereira Delivers Powerful Speech Before White House TournamentBrazilian UFC Star Pereira Delivers Powerful Speech Before White House Tournament9 June 15:17Mahmud Muradov Chases Two Belts: Will the 2020 Fight Be Revived?Mahmud Muradov Chases Two Belts: Will the 2020 Fight Be Revived?4 August 13:35“UFC Contract!”: Dana White selected 4 fighters!“UFC Contract!”: Dana White selected 4 fighters!17 September 09:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans