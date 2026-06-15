Ciryl Gane defeats Alex Pereira to win championship belt

In Washington, D.C., the long-awaited «UFC White House» super-tournament continues. This prestigious fight night delivered unforgettable moments with thrilling matchups. In the co-main event, former two-division UFC king, Brazilian phenomenon Alex Pereira, faced off against the skilled and lightning-fast French giant Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship belt.

The clash between these two undefeated-caliber fighters heated up the arena from the very first seconds.

Unexpected intensity and a devastating flurry in the second round

Scheduled for 5 rounds, this title bout ended much faster than fans expected. While both athletes tested each other with heavy strikes from a distance in the first round, the French «Bon Gamin» (Ciryl Gane) shifted to a tactical offensive in the second.

Midway through the second round, Ciryl Gane managed to corner Pereira. A powerful, precise, and relentless flurry of strikes left Alex Pereira in a difficult position, completely off-balance. Seeing the Brazilian star defenseless and absorbing heavy shots, the referee immediately stopped the fight to ensure the athlete's safety, declaring a technical knockout (TKO).

You can review the details and results of this «UFC White House» title fight in the official MMA analysis table below:

Host city and tournament Fight status Official title and belt Winner Defeated multi-division champion Round and method of finish Washington

(«UFC White House») Co-main event

(Second main bout) Heavyweight

Interim championship belt Ciryl Gane

(New interim king) Alex Pereira Round 2, TKO

(Early finish)

Ciryl Gane — the new heavyweight leader!

Thus, France's Ciryl Gane demonstrated true grit and tactical superiority to become the new UFC interim heavyweight champion. This victory opens a new chapter in Gane's career, making him the number one contender for the undisputed title. For Alex Pereira, who has conquered multiple divisions, this was a painful halt in his heavyweight campaign. The long-awaited Washington tournament continues with its unexpected drama.

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