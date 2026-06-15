Ciryl Gane defeats Alex Pereira to win championship belt

·36·Sport
Ciryl Gane defeats Alex Pereira to win championship belt

In Washington, D.C., the long-awaited «UFC White House» super-tournament continues. This prestigious fight night delivered unforgettable moments with thrilling matchups. In the co-main event, former two-division UFC king, Brazilian phenomenon Alex Pereira, faced off against the skilled and lightning-fast French giant Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship belt.

The clash between these two undefeated-caliber fighters heated up the arena from the very first seconds.

Unexpected intensity and a devastating flurry in the second round

Scheduled for 5 rounds, this title bout ended much faster than fans expected. While both athletes tested each other with heavy strikes from a distance in the first round, the French «Bon Gamin» (Ciryl Gane) shifted to a tactical offensive in the second.

Midway through the second round, Ciryl Gane managed to corner Pereira. A powerful, precise, and relentless flurry of strikes left Alex Pereira in a difficult position, completely off-balance. Seeing the Brazilian star defenseless and absorbing heavy shots, the referee immediately stopped the fight to ensure the athlete's safety, declaring a technical knockout (TKO).

You can review the details and results of this «UFC White House» title fight in the official MMA analysis table below:

Host city and tournament

Fight status

Official title and belt

Winner

Defeated multi-division champion

Round and method of finish

Washington


(«UFC White House»)

Co-main event


(Second main bout)

Heavyweight


Interim championship belt

Ciryl Gane


(New interim king)

Alex Pereira

Round 2, TKO


(Early finish)

Ciryl Gane — the new heavyweight leader!

Thus, France's Ciryl Gane demonstrated true grit and tactical superiority to become the new UFC interim heavyweight champion. This victory opens a new chapter in Gane's career, making him the number one contender for the undisputed title. For Alex Pereira, who has conquered multiple divisions, this was a painful halt in his heavyweight campaign. The long-awaited Washington tournament continues with its unexpected drama.

Follow the most sensational UFC championship bouts, masterclasses from new titleholders, and exclusive news from the world of sports on Zamin!

Cyril GaneAlex PereiraUFCWashingtonUSA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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