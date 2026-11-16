Fight against cybercrime and human trafficking to be strengthened in Uzbekistan

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Fight against cybercrime and human trafficking to be strengthened in Uzbekistan

An important document aimed at ensuring national security, early prevention of offenses, and further strengthening the legal protection of the population has been adopted. Under the Presidential Decree No. PF-242 signed on November 10, 7 national programs and action plans for 2027–2031 were approved.

24/7 operating center and control in cyberspace

In accordance with the decree, a draft of a special regulatory legal act will be developed by December 2026. According to it, a special center operating 24/7 will be established with the participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and banks.

As soon as a report of fraud or theft occurring in cyberspace is received, this center will activate a mechanism for rapid tracking of financial transactions and taking immediate action.

Direction of new measures

Main tasks and mechanisms

Fight against cybercrime

Establishment of a 24/7 operational center in cooperation with the MIA and banks

Assistance to victims of human trafficking

Providing immediate safe shelter and medical care without waiting for official identification

Responsible agencies

MIA, SSS, Prosecutor General's Office, Ministry of Digital Technologies, and commissions

Legal advocacy

Introducing a legal literacy program in schools from 1st to 11th grade

Providing immediate assistance to victims of human trafficking

The document sets out a fundamental improvement in the approach toward victims of human trafficking. Specifically:

  • Victims will no longer have to wait for final identification or the approval of a personal plan to receive assistance.

  • The official who identifies the victim is obligated to immediately provide them with a safe place, medical care, and an interpreter.

  • Mechanisms for monitoring the timely and targeted delivery of assistance will be further strengthened.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Ministry of Digital Technologies have been designated as responsible for the timely and effective implementation of these tasks.

Legal literacy program in schools

Also, within the framework of this decree, it is planned to introduce a legal literacy program in all general education schools in the country. According to it, legal awareness work will be conducted for students from 1st to 11th grade, teaching them through practical exercises how to handle situational problems and whom and how to contact when rights are violated.

In your opinion, how much will teaching legal literacy starting from schools and the establishment of 24/7 centers against cybercrime help reduce crime? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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