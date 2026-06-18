Alex Pereira Wants Heavyweight Rematch with Ciryl Gane

Alex Pereira, one of the most brilliant and explosive stars in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), has shared his future plans. The fighter, who has won the hearts of fans with his skill and powerful strikes in the Octagon, stated that he does not intend to leave the heavyweight division and intends to have a rematch against the strong French opponent Ciryl Gane.

This statement is causing great interest and heated discussions among UFC fans, as a potential clash between these two top fighters promises another unforgettable sporting spectacle.

You can find detailed information about the Brazilian champion's current physical condition, the timeline for negotiations with the UFC, and his return to the Octagon in the analytical table below:

Next key negotiations Athlete's physical condition Return to the Octagon • In a few days:

Official meeting with UFC management and discussion of new offers. • Excellent: So energetic during the fight that he didn't even sit on the stool during breaks. • September: After a 60-day medical suspension.

Pereira: "If I felt bad, I wouldn't ask for a rematch"

In his statement, Alex Pereira openly expressed that he really enjoyed fighting in the heavyweight division and feels very comfortable at this weight. According to him, his physical condition is at its peak:

"In a few days, we will sit down at the negotiating table with the UFC management and see what options they offer us. Our main plan right now is to stay in this weight class. Because in the last fight against Ciryl Gane, I felt so great that I didn't even feel the need to sit on the stool and rest during the short breaks between rounds. If I had felt any discomfort at this weight, I wouldn't be sitting here now demanding a rematch," the Brazilian athlete emphasized.

Through this determination, Alex clearly demonstrated his desire to settle the unfinished business between him and Ciryl Gane.

60-day suspension and autumn return

Fans will have to wait a bit for this rematch. In another exclusive interview, Pereira revealed that he received a traditional 60-day medical suspension from the medical commission after the last intense clash. Such regulations are applied to ensure the recovery of fighters' health and full rest. Taking this suspension period into account, the Brazilian "predator" plans to return to the Octagon in September of this year.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports analysts: Alex Pereira's decision to stay in the heavyweight division will undoubtedly intensify competition in this weight class. A potential rematch against Ciryl Gane is sure to become one of the hottest and most anticipated sporting events of the autumn season. Pereira's confidence, evidenced by not sitting on the stool during the fight, shows he is in peak athletic form. A real Octagon battle awaits us in September. Good luck to both athletes!

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